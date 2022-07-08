USD 20.4 Bn Growth in Household Appliances Market Size In Europe | Offline Distribution Segment Garners Highest Revenue | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market report titled Household Appliances Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global household appliances market as a part of the global household appliances market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the household appliances market in Europe during the forecast period. The report has claimed the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.69% during the projected period.

Household Appliance Market in Europe: Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, labor, technology, CAPEX, and R and D to compete in the market.

The household appliances market in Europe forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., DeLonghi Spa, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors such as AB Electrolux offers household appliances such as cooling, laundry, and cooking appliances, that aim to shape better and more sustainable living around the world, under the brand name of Electrolux.

Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: Revenue-Generating Segment

Distribution Channel

Product

Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the household appliances market in Europe, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household appliances market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: FAQs

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026?

Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliances market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the household appliances market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the household appliances market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliances market in Europe

Household Appliances Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 20.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.22 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., DeLonghi Spa, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB Electrolux

11.4 Arcelik A.S.

11.5 DeLonghi Spa

11.6 Gorenje Group

11.7 Groupe SEB

11.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

11.9 LG Electronics Inc.

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.12 Whirlpool Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

