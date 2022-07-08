U.S. markets closed

USD 20.4 Bn Growth in Household Appliances Market Size In Europe | Offline Distribution Segment Garners Highest Revenue | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market report titled Household Appliances Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global household appliances market as a part of the global household appliances market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the household appliances market in Europe during the forecast period. The report has claimed the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.69% during the projected period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Appliances Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read Sample Report Right here and Understand the Factors Influencing the Market

Household Appliance Market in Europe: Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

  • Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, labor, technology, CAPEX, and R and D to compete in the market.

  • The household appliances market in Europe forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

  • AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., DeLonghi Spa, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

  • Vendors such as AB Electrolux offers household appliances such as cooling, laundry, and cooking appliances, that aim to shape better and more sustainable living around the world, under the brand name of Electrolux.

Want to know more about the product offerings and strategic initiatives from each vendor, Request Sample Report

Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: Revenue-Generating Segment

  • Distribution Channel

  • Product

Download Sample Report Copy and Grab Segment-based Market Share and Growth Contribution Insights

Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the household appliances market in Europe, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household appliances market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: FAQs

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026?

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliances market in Europe growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the household appliances market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the household appliances market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliances market in Europe

Have More Queries? Get all your Questions Answered With this Sample Report

Related Reports:

Air Purifier Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Portable Pressure Washers Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Air Fryer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Household Appliances Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 20.4 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.22

Regional analysis

Europe

Performing market contribution

Europe at 100%

Key consumer countries

Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., DeLonghi Spa, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Electrolux

  • 11.4 Arcelik A.S.

  • 11.5 DeLonghi Spa

  • 11.6 Gorenje Group

  • 11.7 Groupe SEB

  • 11.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Whirlpool Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

