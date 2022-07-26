USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Building Automation Software Market by Product, End User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Building Automation Software Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the building automation software market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 20.48 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts have categorized the global building automation software market as a part of the global application software market. The market growth is driven by factors including the growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes coupled with the emergence of customized building automation software. However, the challenges in integrating building automation software coupled with interoperability issues will be a major issue for the global building automation software market share growth during the forecast period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and insights on other key market dynamics, View PDF Sample .

Segmentation Highlights

The building automation software market report is segmented by Product (BMS software and standalone building automation software), End User (commercial, industrial, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies in the region. The regional growth is attributed to the increasing number of modern building facilities in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The building automation software market share growth by the BMS software segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is likely to experience an increase in its market share during the forecast period due to the increase in retrofitting activities in the above-developed regions. In terms of End-user, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The consumption of energy in commercial buildings is rising due to the use of high energy-consuming systems, such as HVAC, lighting, elevators, and security systems. At present, commercial buildings account for 50% of the total energy consumption in the US alone.

Story continues

Fetch Segment-based Market Share Analysis and Information on Key Consumer Economies in this PDF Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Building Information Modeling Software Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Integrated Building Management Systems Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Building Information Modeling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



5-D Building Information Modeling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Building Automation Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 20.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.72 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-20-48-billion-potential-variation-in-building-automation-software-market---growing-need-for-building-automation-to-enhance-business-outcomes-to-boost-market-growth---17-000-technavio-research-reports-301591796.html

SOURCE Technavio