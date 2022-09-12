USD 20.73 Bn growth expected in Thermoset Composites Market -- APAC to occupy significant market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermoset composites market will record an incremental growth of USD 20.73 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.92% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The report identifies APAC as the key market for thermoset composites. The region will create several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. Learn more about the scope of the full report by Downloading the PDF Report Sample .

The market is driven by the demand for lightweight materials in the automotive sector. In addition, wind power capacity additions is anticipated to boost the growth of the thermoset composites market.

The report segments the thermoset composites market by type (polyester resin, epoxy resin, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Thermoset Composites Market Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Polyester resin - size and forecast 2021-2026

Epoxy resin - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The polyester resin segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing applications of polyester resins. They are widely used in creating molds, building boats, casting gutters and bumpers, and manufacturing automotive interior components.

Thermoset Composites Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will emerge as a significant market, occupying 46% of the global market share. Factors such as the increased focus on development, rapid industrialization, and the flourishing automotive industry, especially in China and India are driving the growth of the regional market.

Vendor Landscape:

The global thermoset composites market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers worldwide, whereas most smaller manufacturers are concentrated in their regional markets.

Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The fierce competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Hence, due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the global thermoset composite market the competition among vendors will remain high during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market:

Accurate Plastics

Advanced Composite Structures Australia Pty Ltd.

AGY Holding Corp.

C2 Composites

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Hexcel Corp.

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Johns Manville

Lingol Corp.

Mar Bal Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Owens Corning

PPG Industries Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Resin Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Resin Type

5.3 Polyester resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Epoxy resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Resin Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 China Jushi Co. Ltd.

10.4 Hexcel Corp.

10.5 Huntsman International LLC

10.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

10.7 Owens Corning

10.8 PPG Industries Inc.

10.9 SGL Carbon SE

10.10 Solvay SA

10.11 Teijin Ltd.

10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

