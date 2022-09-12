U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,067.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,176.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,593.25
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    -1.49 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    +0.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0089
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    -0.82 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0800
    +0.5160 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,746.08
    +173.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.23
    +28.63 (+5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,505.83
    +291.08 (+1.03%)
     

USD 20.73 Bn growth expected in Thermoset Composites Market -- APAC to occupy significant market share

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermoset composites market will record an incremental growth of USD 20.73 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.92% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The report identifies APAC as the key market for thermoset composites. The region will create several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. Learn more about the scope of the full report by Downloading the PDF Report Sample.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Thermoset Composites Market by Resin Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Thermoset Composites Market by Resin Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is driven by the demand for lightweight materials in the automotive sector. In addition, wind power capacity additions is anticipated to boost the growth of the thermoset composites market.

The report segments the thermoset composites market by type (polyester resin, epoxy resin, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Thermoset Composites Market Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Polyester resin - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Epoxy resin - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The polyester resin segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing applications of polyester resins. They are widely used in creating molds, building boats, casting gutters and bumpers, and manufacturing automotive interior components.

Thermoset Composites Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will emerge as a significant market, occupying 46% of the global market share.  Factors such as the increased focus on development, rapid industrialization, and the flourishing automotive industry, especially in China and India are driving the growth of the regional market.

Identify other potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

Vendor Landscape:

The global thermoset composites market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers worldwide, whereas most smaller manufacturers are concentrated in their regional markets.

Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The fierce competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Hence, due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the global thermoset composite market the competition among vendors will remain high during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market:

  • Accurate Plastics

  • Advanced Composite Structures Australia Pty Ltd.

  • AGY Holding Corp.

  • C2 Composites

  • China Jushi Co. Ltd.

  • Hexcel Corp.

  • Hexion Inc.

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Johns Manville

  • Lingol Corp.

  • Mar Bal Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • Owens Corning

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • Reliance Industries Ltd.

  • SGL Carbon SE

  • Solvay SA

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Thermoset Composites Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 20.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accurate Plastics, Advanced Composite Structures Australia Pty Ltd., AGY Holding Corp., C2 Composites, China Jushi Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville, Lingol Corp., Mar Bal Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Resin Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Resin Type

  • 5.3 Polyester resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Epoxy resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Resin Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 China Jushi Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Hexcel Corp.

  • 10.5 Huntsman International LLC

  • 10.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • 10.7 Owens Corning

  • 10.8 PPG Industries Inc.

  • 10.9 SGL Carbon SE

  • 10.10 Solvay SA

  • 10.11 Teijin Ltd.

  • 10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-20-73-bn-growth-expected-in-thermoset-composites-market--apac-to-occupy-significant-market-share-301621161.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices drop amid China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe. Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4%, to $91.56 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday. Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Shipping rates plunge as experts say 'unprecedented' boom has peaked

    Shipping rates have fallen sharply this year as the pandemic-induced scramble for shipping and the resulting spike in costs has peaked, according to experts.

  • 5 Biggest Oil Tanker Companies

    With Teekay leading the pack, these are the 5 biggest oil tanker companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Walmart's Brilliant Beef Move Could Make the Stock Sizzle

    In reality, though, there's more to last week's announcement that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is making an equity investment in a Nebraska beef processor owned by a consortium of cattle farmers. Walmart is acquiring a minority stake in Sustainable Beef, co-owned by several nearby cattle ranchers. Tyler Lehr, Walmart's senior vice president for merchandising for deli services, meat, and seafood, said, "We are dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable beef to our customers, and an investment in Sustainable Beef LLC will give us even more access to these products."

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California Drought Leaving Rice Farmers Dry

    Water cuts of more than 80% for many rice farmers have triggered an acreage decline steeper than for any other major crop in the state, hurting businesses that depend on the grain.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue

    Elon Musk's camp is now using the settlement as an additional basis to get out of the deal to buy the website for $44 billion.

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • China's waiver of African interest-free loans worth 1% or less of its lending to continent-study

    China's foreign ministry said in August it had cancelled 23 loans to 17 African countries that matured in 2021, but did not give further details. The waived loans were of 10 to 30-year maturities and were worth up to $610 million in total, researchers at Boston University estimated, using a database of Chinese state lending compiled by researchers. China has waived some loans to African countries since 2000 when it cancelled loans made in the 1980s and 1990s, although it generally takes a harder stance on restructuring lending to developing nations under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013, analysts say.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Retirement Savers Should Prep for The End of the Bull Market

    In 2022 the S&P 500 had its worst annual first-half in five decades. With the tailwinds that buoyed global economies during the pandemic recovery gone, those who are saving for retirement should take several steps to weather the drop-off … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pinterest's Stock Could Soar If Its Streak Ends

    Pinterest's stock is down significantly off its highs. This video explains one way it can turn things around.

  • Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

    Equipment maker, rivals roll out software to boost yield, but some farmers voice concerns over their data.