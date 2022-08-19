U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,281.00
    -5.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,957.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,504.50
    -18.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.70
    -5.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.73
    +0.23 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.37
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0081
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1911
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2600
    +0.3980 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,790.86
    -679.12 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.63
    -16.10 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,009.22
    +67.08 (+0.23%)
     

USD 21.18 mn growth in Air Filter Cartridges Market Size with 29% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Air Filter Cartridges Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a YOY growth rate of 4.46% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global air filter cartridges market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the air filter cartridges market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The report on the air filter cartridges market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Attractive Opportunities in Air Filter Cartridges Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Air Filter Cartridges Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed scope and value chain analysis

The growing need for process and environmental safety in industries is one of the key drivers supporting the air filter cartridges market growth. The use of air filter cartridges infiltration systems controls the pollutant level and ensures a safe working environment for employees and reduces carbon footprint. Industries such as cement, mining, paper and pulp, and welding are exposed to pollutants due to their nature of operations, which involve coarse and fine graded particles. Hence, air handling units are required in such plants to meet the precise airflow requirements to avoid product contamination and equipment degradation. This, in turn, will drive the air filter cartridges market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of substitutes is one of the challenges hampering the air filter cartridges market growth. Baghouse filters are one of the major substitutes for cartridge-type dust collector filters. In industries, multiple baghouse filters are arranged in a row to collect dust. Baghouse filters are preferred over cartridge filters for small-batch operations due to their lower filtering surface area. Such benefits of using substitutes will hinder the air filter cartridges market growth during the forecast period.

For further insights on the key market dynamics and their impact analysis, View Sample Report

The air filter cartridges market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:

  • End-user - Industrial, commercial, and residential
    The air filter cartridges market share growth in the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industries such as cement, metals, paper and pulp, and textile widely use air filter cartridges. These devices are extensively used in applications such as welding, sandblasting, and laser cutting. Such an increased application in the industrial sector will propel the air filter cartridges market growth during the forecast period.

  • Geography - APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
    29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the air filter cartridges market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising infrastructural spending on commercial projects will facilitate the air filter cartridges market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Predictions in this PDF Sample Report

The air filter cartridges market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Air Filter Cartridges Market Sizing
Air Filter Cartridges Market Forecast
Air Filter Cartridges Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The air filter cartridges market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, and brand value to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The air filter cartridges market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • 3M Co.: The company offers air filter cartridges such as 3M Ammonia Filter 60924, 3M Canister FR 5 CBRN, 3M Organic Vapor Cartridge with Pre-filter 3301K 55, and 3M Mercury Vapor Gas Cartridge 6009S.

  • Camfil AB: The company offers air filter cartridges such as Gold Cone, Gold Cone X Flo, HemiPleat, HemiPleat Conductive, HemiPleat Extreme Media, and Retrofit Filter Cartridges.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.: The company offers air filter cartridges to various industries including semiconductors, precision equipment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food, and building HVAC systems.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Absolent Group AB

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Festo SE and Co. KG

  • Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

  • Freudenberg SE

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Kalthoff Luftfilter und Filtermedien GmbH

  • Micronics Filtration LLC

  • Nederman Holding AB

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Purafil Inc.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • SPX FLOW Inc.

  • U.S. Air Filtration Inc.

Want to Fetch additional Vendor-related Market Insights, Download PDF Sample Now!

Related Reports:

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The metal forming machine tools market share is expected to increase by USD 4.89 billion from 2021 to 2026

Geared Motors and Drives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The geared motors and drives market share is expected to increase by USD 6.99 billion from 2021 to 2026

Air Filter Cartridges Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 21.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.46

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Absolent Group AB, Camfil AB, Cummins Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Festo SE and Co. KG, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., Freudenberg SE, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kalthoff Luftfilter und Filtermedien GmbH, Micronics Filtration LLC, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Purafil Inc., Sharp Corp., SPX FLOW Inc., and U.S. Air Filtration Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Camfil AB

  • 10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 10.6 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.7 Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • 10.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.9 Festo SE and Co. KG

  • 10.10 Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Freudenberg SE

  • 10.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-21-18-mn-growth-in-air-filter-cartridges-market-size-with-29-of-the-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301607426.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Are Likely To Benefit Most From CHIPS Act Aid

    When President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act of 2022 into law on Aug. 9, it provided some good news for a number of chip stocks.

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • With Oil, Keep Your Eyes on the Prize by Focusing on Supply

    The earth's oil supply is only going in one direction -- down -- and here's what that means for investors.

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • AT&T employees ‘forced’ back to the office started a Change.org petition to make remote work permanent

    The telecom giant is reportedly reneging on its promise of a six-month extension of its work-from-home plan. It refuses to discuss a hybrid policy, one worker says.

  • Deere's sales expected to rise on increased demand

    Deere & Co is expected to report double-digit sales growth in its Friday results, fueled by strong equipment demand from farmers flush with cash that has helped the company raise pricing. The farm-equipment-maker is likely to bounce back from its previous quarter sales miss, analysts said, as soybean and corn prices hit decade highs in the first half of the year and encouraged farmers to buy new tractors and combines. "Those are big factors you consider before buying equipment," said Eric Greaser, a senior analyst at Moody's.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court

    (Reuters) -A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday. The decision from Judge Janet Neff is a win for Calgary-based Enbridge. The Canadian pipeline company has been locked long-running dispute with Michigan over Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.

  • The CEO Who Cut His Salary to Give His Employees a Raise Resigns Amid Legal Issues

    Dan Price, chief executive of Gravity Payments, was charged with assault and reckless driving earlier this year.

  • 3M Unit Defends Request to Shield Parent From Mass Earplug Lawsuits

    Lawyers representing 3M’s bankrupt Aearo Technologies subsidiary defended its request to extend a litigation stay to the parent company to resolve mass earplug lawsuits, saying such a move would be in line with other court rulings.

  • U.S. negotiates terms with Bavarian Nordic on monkeypox vaccine production

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the new deal the U.S. and sole monkeypox vaccine maker have reached to speed up vaccine distribution.

  • Almost 75% of iPhone users have activated Apple Pay: Report

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs and Seana Smith look at how many iPhone users and consumers use payment apps for everyday purchases.

  • Wells Fargo Botched Occidental Stock Sale for Employee Trust, Judge Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. bungled the 2020 sale of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares on behalf of an employee trust, leading to millions of dollars in losses when the bank failed to execute trades as planned before the Covid-19 pandemic tanked the stock market, a judge in Texas ruled.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed Challe

  • Better Buy: Unity Software vs. Matterport

    Matterport develops 3D spatial scanning software which creates "digital twins" of physical locations and stores them on a cloud-based platform. Could that strategy, which is part of its broader diversification away from the gaming market, crush Matterport and make Unity a more promising long-term investment? Unity and Matterport both struggled this year as rising interest rates punished higher-growth companies that failed to hit home runs.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • Tesla Asks China for Help as Summer Power Crunch Hits Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. and SAIC Motor Corp. told Shanghai’s government they may have difficulty maintaining production if a power crunch in Sichuan continues to impact suppliers, people familiar with the matter said, prompting city officials to ask the southwestern province if it could prioritize electricity for the carmakers’ suppliers.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden C