USD 21.18 mn growth in Air Filter Cartridges Market Size with 29% of the contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Air Filter Cartridges Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a YOY growth rate of 4.46% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global air filter cartridges market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the air filter cartridges market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The report on the air filter cartridges market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The growing need for process and environmental safety in industries is one of the key drivers supporting the air filter cartridges market growth. The use of air filter cartridges infiltration systems controls the pollutant level and ensures a safe working environment for employees and reduces carbon footprint. Industries such as cement, mining, paper and pulp, and welding are exposed to pollutants due to their nature of operations, which involve coarse and fine graded particles. Hence, air handling units are required in such plants to meet the precise airflow requirements to avoid product contamination and equipment degradation. This, in turn, will drive the air filter cartridges market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of substitutes is one of the challenges hampering the air filter cartridges market growth. Baghouse filters are one of the major substitutes for cartridge-type dust collector filters. In industries, multiple baghouse filters are arranged in a row to collect dust. Baghouse filters are preferred over cartridge filters for small-batch operations due to their lower filtering surface area. Such benefits of using substitutes will hinder the air filter cartridges market growth during the forecast period.

The air filter cartridges market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:

End-user - Industrial, commercial, and residential

The air filter cartridges market share growth in the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industries such as cement, metals, paper and pulp, and textile widely use air filter cartridges. These devices are extensively used in applications such as welding, sandblasting, and laser cutting. Such an increased application in the industrial sector will propel the air filter cartridges market growth during the forecast period.

Geography - APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the air filter cartridges market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising infrastructural spending on commercial projects will facilitate the air filter cartridges market growth in APAC over the forecast period

The air filter cartridges market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, and brand value to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The air filter cartridges market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

3M Co.: The company offers air filter cartridges such as 3M Ammonia Filter 60924, 3M Canister FR 5 CBRN, 3M Organic Vapor Cartridge with Pre-filter 3301K 55, and 3M Mercury Vapor Gas Cartridge 6009S.

Camfil AB: The company offers air filter cartridges such as Gold Cone, Gold Cone X Flo, HemiPleat, HemiPleat Conductive, HemiPleat Extreme Media, and Retrofit Filter Cartridges.

Daikin Industries Ltd.: The company offers air filter cartridges to various industries including semiconductors, precision equipment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food, and building HVAC systems.

Cummins Inc.

Absolent Group AB

Danaher Corp.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Festo SE and Co. KG

Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

Freudenberg SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kalthoff Luftfilter und Filtermedien GmbH

Micronics Filtration LLC

Nederman Holding AB

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Purafil Inc.

Sharp Corp.

SPX FLOW Inc.

U.S. Air Filtration Inc.

Air Filter Cartridges Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Absolent Group AB, Camfil AB, Cummins Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Festo SE and Co. KG, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., Freudenberg SE, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kalthoff Luftfilter und Filtermedien GmbH, Micronics Filtration LLC, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Purafil Inc., Sharp Corp., SPX FLOW Inc., and U.S. Air Filtration Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Camfil AB

10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

10.6 Danaher Corp.

10.7 Donaldson Co. Inc.

10.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.9 Festo SE and Co. KG

10.10 Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Freudenberg SE

10.12 Parker Hannifin Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

