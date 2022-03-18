USD 21.25 Bn growth in Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market | Free to play (F2P) segment to have largest market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report " Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 ", the market is expected to witness a YOY growth of 9.01% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by revenue (free to play (F2P) and pay to play (P2P)), genre (MMO role-play games (MMORPG), MMO first person shooter (MMOFPS), MMO real-time strategy (MMORTS), and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Vendor Insights

The global massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as technological innovation and M&As to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Aeria Games GmbH

Ankama Games

CCP EHF.

ChangYou.com Ltd.

CipSoft GmbH

Cryptic Studios Inc.

eGames LLC

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Jagex Ltd.

King.com Ltd.

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.

NCSoft Corp.

Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Valve Corp.

WebZen Inc.

Wemade Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will have the largest share of the market, occupying 48% of the global market share.

The expansion of the 5G network and the gradual market penetration by key vendors will be driving the growth of the regional market.

The increase in the download of premium and full-game downloads in China will also contribute to the growth of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market in APAC.

China and India are the key markets for massive multiplayer online (MMO) games in APAC.

The market growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and Europe.

Countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK will also emerge as major markets for massive multiplayer online (MMO) games during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/massive-multiplayer-online-mmo-games-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

By revenue, the market will observe significant growth in the free-to-play (F2P) segment.

The segment is driven by the increasing launch of F2P games by MMO game companies.

Similarly, in terms of genre, MMO role-play games (MMORPG) will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver:

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is primarily driven by the rise of professional gaming. Many people across the world consider themselves as hardcore gamers and most of the children who grew up with a passion for gaming are considering gaming as a career option. This growing concept has encouraged game programmers to leverage the latest technologies to create animated characters with life-like mannerisms to provide an immersive experience for gamers. Besides, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) has further enabled game programmers to make interacting with non-playable characters as realistic as possible within the gaming environment. Many such developments are driving the growth of the global massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market.

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Revenue

5.3 Free to Play (F2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pay to Play (P2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue

6 Market Segmentation by Genre

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Genre

6.3 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 MMO Real Time Strategy (MMORTS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Genre

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

11.4 Aeria Games GmbH

11.5 Ankama Games

11.6 CCP ehf.

11.7 ChangYou.com Ltd.

11.8 CipSoft GmbH

11.9 Electronic Arts Inc.

11.10 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

11.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

11.12 Valve Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

