U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,792.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,156.75
    -7.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.80
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.90
    +1.62 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3115
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5570
    -0.2150 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,596.14
    +568.84 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.44
    +11.19 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,708.30
    -28.17 (-0.10%)
     

USD 21.62 bn growth expected in Potash Market | Driven by growing demand for fertilizers | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global potash market size is expected to increase by USD 21.62 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are influencing the growth of the market. The report also covers insights on the recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Potash Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Potash Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample Report Now to know more about the report coverage.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for fertilizers. The rapid growth in the global population has increased the demand for food, which has resulted in a significant rise in the number of agricultural activities worldwide. In addition, the shrinking availability of arable land due to rising urbanization and industrialization has compelled farmers to increase the use of fertilizers to enhance the yield per hectare. Thus, with the rising consumption of fertilizers, the demand for potash is expected to increase over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing global potash production capacity will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Potash Market: Increasing global potash production capacity

The global demand for potash has been increasing steadily over the years. Globally, potash is produced in amounts exceeding 90 million tons per year, mostly for use in fertilizer. This growing demand potash manufacturers to increase their production capacities. For instance, Belaruskali, one of the major manufacturers of potash, is planning to increase its production capacity for potash fertilizers to 15.9 million tons by 2025. This trend among potash manufacturers will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Identify other major drivers and trends influencing the growth of the market. Request a Free Sample Report

Potash Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the potash market by product (muriate of potash, sulfate of potash, potassium nitrate, and others), end-user (fertilizers, general industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The APAC region led the potash market in 2022, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for food led by expanding population. Also, the growth in the per capita income of consumers will be supporting the growth of the potash market in APAC over the forecast period. China and India are the major markets for potash in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Potash Fertilizers Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Potassium Nitrate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Potash Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 21.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.11

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agrimin Ltd., Arab Potash Co., Compass Minerals International Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Evergrow, GFS Chemicals Inc., Haifa Group, HELM AG, Intrepid Potash Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., JSC Belaruskali, JSC Uralkali, K S AG, Kalium Lakes Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, The Mosaic Co., Vale SA, and Yara International ASA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

Agriculture o

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Muriate of potash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sulfate of potash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Potassium nitrate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 General industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Agrimin Ltd.

  • 11.4 Arab Potash Co.

  • 11.5 Evergrow

  • 11.6 Haifa Group

  • 11.7 HELM AG

  • 11.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

  • 11.9 JSC Belaruskali

  • 11.10 JSC Uralkali

  • 11.11 K S AG

  • 11.12 The Mosaic Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-21-62-bn-growth-expected-in-potash-market--driven-by-growing-demand-for-fertilizers--technavio-301515843.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo Hires RBC Financial-Sponsors Banker John LaVoie

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. hired John LaVoie, a banker who covers private equity firms, from Royal Bank of Canada.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security CouncilWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?LaVoie, who’s based in San Francisco, will join Wells Fargo this summer

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is the Surge in Alibaba Stock Warranted? Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese stocks like e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) looked great to investors for quite a while. BABA had a massive market to pursue and at least some government support to help if things turned sour. Then, the very real potential of delisting emerged. That left overseas investors like those in the U.S. skittish about further investment. However, recent developments gave Chinese stocks new life in trading on Monday thanks to a potential move that could defuse the risk. Specifically, China offere

  • We're Adjusting Our Costco Strategy as Bearish Signals Appear

    COST did rally in the past month but now a change in our technical strategy is needed as bearish divergences have appeared. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has not made a new high to confirm the new price high and that is a bearish divergence -- the new price high is not matched by the movement of the indicator. The 12-day price momentum study shows roughly equal highs from February to March even though prices made new highs - this too is a bearish divergence.

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security CouncilWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter results may have re

  • Why Shares of MP Materials Soared 25.7% in March

    Interest in bolstering the supply of critical materials for EVs behooved this mining stock last month.

  • Ford auto sales decline in March, Nio sees electric vehicle delivery boost

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Ford auto sales decline in March and Nio seeing a boost in EV deliveries.

  • Why Energy Transfer Stock Rose in March

    It shouldn't be all that surprising that energy stocks got a lift this past month as soaring inflation and rising gas prices are causing investors to take a renewed interest in the industry. Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) jumped 10.4% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the operator of natural gas pipelines agreed to sell its interest in its Canadian operations while European interest in buying more U.S. natural gas helped lift the sector. Energy Transfer's Canadian business was one of the biggest operators in Alberta, but it was acquired in 2019 when the pipeline company bought SemGroup primarily for its Houston oil terminal.

  • European Farmers Turn to GM Feed to Replace Corn From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European farmers are set to buy more genetically modified animal feed from the U.S. and South America after Russia’s invasion cut off corn shipments from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: U.S. Readies More Russian Sanctions This WeekThe war

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas alone of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion. Exxon does not hedge, or lock in oil sales, and results generally match changes in energy prices.

  • Twitter stock soars on news of Elon Musk stake

    Twitter shares are up following news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a 9% stake in the company. Yahoo Finance reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the details.

  • Exxon expects profit bump in Q1

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, compared with $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • Oil prices: Expect 'spectacularly' higher airfares, says analyst

    Jet fuel prices in the Northeast are sky-high, threatening a further spike in airfares.

  • Hertz to offer electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar by ‘middle of the year,’ Polestar CEO says

    Chief Executive Officer of Hertz Stephen Scherr and Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss a new partnership that will allow Hertz to offer 65,000 EVs from Polestar, the demand for rental cars, and the outlook for summer driving.

  • Natural Gas Prices Consolidate After Breaking Out

    LNG exports continue to rise

  • U.S. East Coast jet fuel costs soar on shortage fears

    (Reuters) -Jet fuel prices are soaring on the U.S. East Coast, home to some of the world's busiest airports, with buyers anticipating a worsening shortage as supply dwindles amid sanctions on Russian energy exports. Following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies slapped heavy sanctions on Russia, leading to a tightening in worldwide energy markets. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and petroleum products, and the supply crunch is filtering through to global markets.