USD 21.62 bn growth expected in Potash Market | Driven by growing demand for fertilizers | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global potash market size is expected to increase by USD 21.62 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are influencing the growth of the market. The report also covers insights on the recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Potash Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing demand for fertilizers. The rapid growth in the global population has increased the demand for food, which has resulted in a significant rise in the number of agricultural activities worldwide. In addition, the shrinking availability of arable land due to rising urbanization and industrialization has compelled farmers to increase the use of fertilizers to enhance the yield per hectare. Thus, with the rising consumption of fertilizers, the demand for potash is expected to increase over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing global potash production capacity will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Potash Market: Increasing global potash production capacity

The global demand for potash has been increasing steadily over the years. Globally, potash is produced in amounts exceeding 90 million tons per year, mostly for use in fertilizer. This growing demand potash manufacturers to increase their production capacities. For instance, Belaruskali, one of the major manufacturers of potash, is planning to increase its production capacity for potash fertilizers to 15.9 million tons by 2025. This trend among potash manufacturers will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Potash Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the potash market by product (muriate of potash, sulfate of potash, potassium nitrate, and others), end-user (fertilizers, general industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The APAC region led the potash market in 2022, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for food led by expanding population. Also, the growth in the per capita income of consumers will be supporting the growth of the potash market in APAC over the forecast period. China and India are the major markets for potash in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Potash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrimin Ltd., Arab Potash Co., Compass Minerals International Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Evergrow, GFS Chemicals Inc., Haifa Group, HELM AG, Intrepid Potash Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., JSC Belaruskali, JSC Uralkali, K S AG, Kalium Lakes Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, The Mosaic Co., Vale SA, and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Agriculture o

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Muriate of potash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Sulfate of potash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Potassium nitrate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 General industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Agrimin Ltd.

11.4 Arab Potash Co.

11.5 Evergrow

11.6 Haifa Group

11.7 HELM AG

11.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

11.9 JSC Belaruskali

11.10 JSC Uralkali

11.11 K S AG

11.12 The Mosaic Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

