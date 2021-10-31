U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,754.26
    -114.78 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

USD 21 Bn growth in Drone Market from 2020 to 2025| Driven by Increasing Applications of Drones | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone market size is expected to grow by USD 21.01 billion at over 14% CAGR from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Drone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Drone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy full report to gain insights on exact growth variance and customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample

The drone market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The drone market covers the following areas:

Drone Market Sizing
Drone Market Forecast
Drone Market Analysis

The report identifies the rise in applications of drones as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. The drone market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

This report presents a detailed picture of the drone market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • AeroVironment Inc.

  • BirdsEyeView Aerobotics

  • DELAIR SAS

  • Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.

  • Parrot Drones SAS

  • PrecisionHawk Inc.

  • Sky Futures

  • SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

  • The Boeing Co.

  • Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Global Drone Data Link System Market - Global drone data link system market is segmented by end-user (military and consumer and civil) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Commercial Drones Market - Global commercial drones market is segmented by product (software and services and hardware), end-user (infrastructure, agriculture, public safety, energy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Drone Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 21.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.99

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AeroVironment Inc., BirdsEyeView Aerobotics, DELAIR SAS, Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc., Sky Futures, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-21-bn-growth-in-drone-market-from-2020-to-2025-driven-by-increasing-applications-of-drones--technavio-301410682.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Strong But Fed Taper On Tap; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • With Eyes on Mass Market Appeal, Investors See NIO Stock as Better EV Play

    As electric vehicles become an integral part of our lives, NIO (NYSE:NIO) is giving solid competition to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). While $1,000-a-share Tesla stock is too expensive for many investors, NIO stock is a solid buy at $40. There is ample upside in the coming months. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Countries are committing toward a better tomorrow and this has led to a rise in the demand for EVs. China is leading the industry with a sales of 42% of the global EV sales in the f

  • Zuckerberg, Sandberg Should Face Criminal Probe, Liberal Nonprofit Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A liberal nonprofit that advocates for market competition is urging federal authorities to investigate whether top executives including Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg broke the law, adding personal accusations to the allegations facing the company following disclosures from a whistle-blower.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election,

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock price plunged to a five-month low after the company posted its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Twilio expects its revenue to rise 39%-40% year over year in the fourth quarter, which comfortably beats analyst expectations for 36% growth. Twilio is still growing rapidly, but its post-earnings plunge indicates investors are worried about its lack of profits and its high valuation.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Aris Water Solutions The

  • Donald Trump’s SPAC deal may have violated securities laws, report says

    Donald Trump’s recent venture into special purpose acquisition companies may have fallen afoul of securities laws, according to the New York Times.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might see only a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • Are Roth 401(k)s Still a Good Deal? When to Use Them—and When to Pass.

    The conventional wisdom is that you shouldn't contribute to a Roth 401(k) if you're in a high tax bracket, but more Americans are doing so anyway, financial advisors say. Here's why.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 30th, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors on Friday, a Bitcoin move back through to $63,500 levels would signal a breakout day ahead.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that trended this week. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week. Some stocks that trended this week include Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), Apple Inc. […]

  • Gift Tax, Explained: 2021 Exemption and Rates

    The gift tax is a federal levy on the transfer of money or property to another person when equal value is not received in return. While it may sound cumbersome, most Americans will never pay a cent in gift taxes … Continue reading → The post Gift Tax, Explained: 2021 Exemption and Rates appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Microsoft Snatches Apple's Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly; Amazon Falls On This

    The Dow Jones rallied as Microsoft stole the market cap crown of Apple stock. The Donald Trump SPAC made a huge weekly loss. Amazon fell.

  • Chip makers are threatening to scrap future US factories without generous tax breaks

    Intel, Samsung, and TSMC have each threatened to pull the plug on planned fabs in the US without billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies funded through the CHIPS Act.

  • Amazon's E-Commerce Empire Is Showing Cracks

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter earnings report was decidedly un-Amazonian. The tech giant said that revenue growth slowed to just 15% in the third quarter to $110.8 billion, missing expectations, while operating income fell by 21% to $4.9 billion. The company had warned that top-line growth would fade as it lapped the pandemic surge and as the economy normalizes, but investors still seemed unprepared for the slowdown -- the stock was down as much as 5% on Friday morning.

  • The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

    When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come