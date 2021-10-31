USD 21 Bn growth in Drone Market from 2020 to 2025| Driven by Increasing Applications of Drones | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone market size is expected to grow by USD 21.01 billion at over 14% CAGR from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Drone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The drone market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The drone market covers the following areas:

Drone Market Sizing

Drone Market Forecast

Drone Market Analysis

The report identifies the rise in applications of drones as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. The drone market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

This report presents a detailed picture of the drone market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

AeroVironment Inc.

BirdsEyeView Aerobotics

DELAIR SAS

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.

Parrot Drones SAS

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Sky Futures

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

The Boeing Co.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Drone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., BirdsEyeView Aerobotics, DELAIR SAS, Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc., Sky Futures, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

