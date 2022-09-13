USD 215.98 Mn Growth in Composite Insulated Panels Market, Majority of Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The composite insulated panels market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global, regional, and local players that compete with each other. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation, portfolios, and pricing to compete in the market. Major players in the market are adopting expansion strategies to increase their share in the global composite insulated panels market. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Established vendors are investing in R&D to develop novel products, which help them strengthen their position in the global composite insulated panels market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Composite Insulated Panels Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The composite insulated panels market size is expected to grow by USD 215.98 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%.

Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the composite insulated panels market include Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, Balex Metal Sp zoo, Composite Panel Building Systems, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Isopan Spa, Italpannelli Srl, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Metecno Group, PFB Corp., PortaFab Corp., Rautaruukki Corp., Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Tata Steel Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist composite insulated panels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite insulated panels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the composite insulated panels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of composite insulated panels market vendors

Composite Insulated Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 215.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, Balex Metal Sp zoo, Composite Panel Building Systems, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Isopan Spa, Italpannelli Srl, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Metecno Group, PFB Corp., PortaFab Corp., Rautaruukki Corp., Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Tata Steel Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Rigid polyurethane (PUR) and rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Glass wool panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ArcelorMittal SA

10.4 Balex Metal Sp zoo

10.5 DANA Group of Companies

10.6 Kingspan Group Plc

10.7 Metecno Group

10.8 PFB Corp.

10.9 PortaFab Corp.

10.10 Rautaruukki Corp.

10.11 Tata Steel Ltd.

10.12 Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

