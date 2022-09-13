U.S. markets open in 9 hours

USD 215.98 Mn Growth in Composite Insulated Panels Market, Majority of Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The composite insulated panels market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global, regional, and local players that compete with each other. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation, portfolios, and pricing to compete in the market. Major players in the market are adopting expansion strategies to increase their share in the global composite insulated panels market. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Established vendors are investing in R&D to develop novel products, which help them strengthen their position in the global composite insulated panels market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Composite Insulated Panels Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Composite Insulated Panels Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The composite insulated panels market size is expected to grow by USD 215.98 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the composite insulated panels market include Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, Balex Metal Sp zoo, Composite Panel Building Systems, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Isopan Spa, Italpannelli Srl, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Metecno Group, PFB Corp., PortaFab Corp., Rautaruukki Corp., Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Tata Steel Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Composite Insulated Panels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist composite insulated panels market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the composite insulated panels market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the composite insulated panels market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of composite insulated panels market vendors

Related Reports

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market by Material, End-users, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Composite Insulated Panels Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 215.98 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, Balex Metal Sp zoo, Composite Panel Building Systems, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Isopan Spa, Italpannelli Srl, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Metecno Group, PFB Corp., PortaFab Corp., Rautaruukki Corp., Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Tata Steel Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Expanded polystyrene (EPS) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Rigid polyurethane (PUR) and rigid polyisocyanurate (PIR) panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Glass wool panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ArcelorMittal SA

  • 10.4 Balex Metal Sp zoo

  • 10.5 DANA Group of Companies

  • 10.6 Kingspan Group Plc

  • 10.7 Metecno Group

  • 10.8 PFB Corp.

  • 10.9 PortaFab Corp.

  • 10.10 Rautaruukki Corp.

  • 10.11 Tata Steel Ltd.

  • 10.12 Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-215-98-mn-growth-in-composite-insulated-panels-market-majority-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301621272.html

SOURCE Technavio

