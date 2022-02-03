USD 22.62 Bn growth expected in Power Battery Management System Market | Evolving Opportunities with Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG and Elithion Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global power battery management system market is expected to grow by USD 22.62 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 19.06% during the forecast period. Automobile manufacturers are increasing their focus on developing a wide range of efficient vehicles. This is increasing the demand for power battery management systems. In addition, the high adoption of EVs and government support for the adoption of EVs are creating significant growth opportunities for market players.

Attractive Opportunities in Power Battery Management System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Buy our full report to identify future opportunities in the market.

Start by Downloading a Free Sample

The 120 pages report analyzes the Power Battery Management System Market by Type (Motive battery and Stationary battery) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The power battery management system market is driven by the rising demand for smart devices. The adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables such as smartwatches, smart bands, and smart glasses is growing at a significant rate globally. Manufacturers of smart devices are focusing on enhancing the user experience by improving the user interface, network connectivity, and other features. The inclusion of new features in smart devices is increasing the usage of power, which is necessitating the need for better power management to ensure a good battery backup. This is one of the major factors driving the demand for power battery management systems.

In addition, increasing safety parameters and regulations worldwide and increased investment in infrastructure are anticipated to boost the growth of the power battery management system market. However, factors such as the demand-supply gap of battery components, low awareness of power battery management systems in developing countries, and stringent regulations for lead-acid batteries might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Some of key Power Battery Management System Players:

Story continues

Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG: The company offers power battery management system that includes automotive electronics, bus systems, exhaust technology, electrical vehicle heaters, bus ac systems, automotive electronics, and many more, under the brand name of Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG.

Elithion Inc.: The company offers power battery management system that includes large li-ion packs, radio frequency, analog signal, power management and battery modules, stationary battery installations, under the brand name of Elithion Inc.

Epec LLC: The company offers power battery management system that includes battery packs, printed circuit boards, user interfaces, cable assemblies, remote sensing systems, and dead front panels, design, reverse engineering, and value-added services, under the brand name of Epec LLC.

Ewert Energy Systems Inc.: The company offers power battery management system that provides solutions for plug-in hybrid, solar systems, grid stabilization, and other energy storage applications, under the brand name of Ewert Energy Systems Inc.

Leclanche SA: The company offers power battery management system that provides high-quality energy storage solutions, telegraphy, electric bell and signaling work, and others based on lithium-ion cell technology, under the brand name of Leclanche SA.

Download Our Free Sample for highlights on other dominant players listed in the report

Power Battery Management System Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Motive battery - size and forecast 2021-2026

Stationary battery - size and forecast 2021-2026

Power Battery Management System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

By type, the motive battery segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by benefits offered by motive batteries such as reduced CO2 emissions, reduced noise pollution, and efficient power storage capabilities. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC is offering several growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 63% of the global market share. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increased investments in the automobile, shipbuilding, and construction industries. In addition, the increased adoption of EVs in China is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Request a Free Sample to Identify top-performing segments and regions in the market.

Related Reports:

Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market by Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Drone Flight Management System Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Power Battery Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Elithion Inc., Epec LLC, Ewert Energy Systems Inc., Leclanche SA, Navitas System LLC, Nuvation Energy, NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-22-62-bn-growth-expected-in-power-battery-management-system-market--evolving-opportunities-with-eberspacher-gruppe-gmbh--co-kg-and-elithion-inc--technavio-301473063.html

SOURCE Technavio