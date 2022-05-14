U.S. markets closed

USD 228.43 Billion Growth in Lottery Market Size at a CAGR of 9.24%| 36% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market potential growth difference is expected to value USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. However, the report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.24% in the upcoming years. Factors such as the increasing penetration of online lottery and growing adoption of technologies by lottery operators are significantly driving the lottery market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lottery Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our market analysis report on "Lottery Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the implementation during the forecast period.

Lottery Market Report Key Highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 11.11%

  • Key market segments: Type (Terminal-based games, Scratch-off games, and Sports lotteries), Platform (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 36%

Lottery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 228.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Italy, France, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Lottery Market Trend

  • Adoption of Technologies by Lottery operators

    The growing use of online platforms by consumers has provided various opportunities to vendors. With more people going online, lottery vendors need to shift from typical instant games by providing players greater social experience and interaction while playing in groups. The prominence of big data and the increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will also change the prospects of the global lottery market. By leveraging technology in sales channels and other facets of the lottery business, vendors can increase their customer base as well as maintain a competitive edge.

Lottery Market Challenge

  • Stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions

    A lottery is one of the forms of gambling, which is highly regulated across various countries. The industry is closely coupled with social responsibility, and hence, it is in the industry's nature to be heavily regulated. In many countries, the lottery is either run by government-owned entities, or the licenses are provided by the government to private entities for running a lottery business. Due to the high risk involved and great socio-economic impact, governments tend to regulate gambling and its different forms, which restricts the market entry of private players and affects market growth.

Get your sample report copy for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the lottery market.

Key market vendors insights

The lottery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing new games with different price ranges to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Agento N.V.

  • Berjaya Corp. Berhad

  • Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

  • China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

  • Colorado Lottery

  • Florida Lottery

  • Gaming China

  • Georgia Lottery Corp.

  • Illinois State Lottery

  • International Game Technology plc

  • INTRALOT SA

  • Jumbo Interactive Ltd.

  • Lotto NZ

  • Maruhan Corp.

  • New York State Gaming Commission

  • Scientific Games Corp.

  • STRATACACHE Inc.

  • Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.

  • The California State Lottery

  • The Hong Kong Jockey Club

  • Key Segment Analysis by Type

  • Terminal-based games

The terminal-based games type segment held the largest lottery market share in 2021. The segment held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. One of the major reasons for the growth of this segment is the growing popularity of casinos and anxiety among users to gain profits from lotteries. Moreover, the growing adoption of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines among casinos is further expected to spur the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

  • Scratch-off games

  • Sports lotteries

Revenue-generating Regional Highlights
36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key region for lottery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The relaxation of government regulations and the increasing disposable income of the population will facilitate the lottery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Online Gambling Market by Type, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lottery Market in US by Type and Platform - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Lottery Market in China by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

  • 11.4 China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.5 Florida Lottery

  • 11.6 International Game Technology plc

  • 11.7 INTRALOT SA

  • 11.8 Lotto NZ

  • 11.9 New York State Gaming Commission

  • 11.10 Scientific Games Corp.

  • 11.11 The California State Lottery

  • 11.12 The Hong Kong Jockey Club

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

