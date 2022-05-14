USD 228.43 Billion Growth in Lottery Market Size at a CAGR of 9.24%| 36% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market potential growth difference is expected to value USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. However, the report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.24% in the upcoming years. Factors such as the increasing penetration of online lottery and growing adoption of technologies by lottery operators are significantly driving the lottery market.
Our market analysis report on "Lottery Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the implementation during the forecast period.
Lottery Market Report Key Highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 11.11%
Key market segments: Type (Terminal-based games, Scratch-off games, and Sports lotteries), Platform (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA)
Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 36%
Lottery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 228.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.11
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Italy, France, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Lottery Market Trend
Adoption of Technologies by Lottery operators
The growing use of online platforms by consumers has provided various opportunities to vendors. With more people going online, lottery vendors need to shift from typical instant games by providing players greater social experience and interaction while playing in groups. The prominence of big data and the increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will also change the prospects of the global lottery market. By leveraging technology in sales channels and other facets of the lottery business, vendors can increase their customer base as well as maintain a competitive edge.
Lottery Market Challenge
Stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions
A lottery is one of the forms of gambling, which is highly regulated across various countries. The industry is closely coupled with social responsibility, and hence, it is in the industry's nature to be heavily regulated. In many countries, the lottery is either run by government-owned entities, or the licenses are provided by the government to private entities for running a lottery business. Due to the high risk involved and great socio-economic impact, governments tend to regulate gambling and its different forms, which restricts the market entry of private players and affects market growth.
Key market vendors insights
The lottery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing new games with different price ranges to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
Agento N.V.
Berjaya Corp. Berhad
Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.
Colorado Lottery
Florida Lottery
Gaming China
Georgia Lottery Corp.
Illinois State Lottery
International Game Technology plc
INTRALOT SA
Jumbo Interactive Ltd.
Lotto NZ
Maruhan Corp.
New York State Gaming Commission
Scientific Games Corp.
STRATACACHE Inc.
Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.
The California State Lottery
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Key Segment Analysis by Type
Terminal-based games
The terminal-based games type segment held the largest lottery market share in 2021. The segment held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. One of the major reasons for the growth of this segment is the growing popularity of casinos and anxiety among users to gain profits from lotteries. Moreover, the growing adoption of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines among casinos is further expected to spur the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Scratch-off games
Sports lotteries
Revenue-generating Regional Highlights
36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key region for lottery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The relaxation of government regulations and the increasing disposable income of the population will facilitate the lottery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
