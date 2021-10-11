U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.00
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,621.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,777.50
    -30.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.30
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +1.46 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.6790
    +0.4640 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,454.67
    +896.68 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.17
    +31.57 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.67
    +410.73 (+1.46%)
     

USD 23.03 Bn Growth Opportunity in Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market| 17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is estimated to grow by USD 23.03 billion from 2021 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.21% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To uncover IPIN Market highlights, Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rapid adoption of beacon technology, growth of the geo-marketing business, and the low-cost BLE beacon technology will drive the growth of the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market during 2021-2025. However, inaccuracy in search and advertising results might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are bluepath AG, GiPStech Srl, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and Spreo, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into segments - Retail, Aviation, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Logistics, and government & public sector. The indoor positioning and indoor navigation market share growth by the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:
Digital Map Market -The digital map market has the potential to grow by USD 8.59 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 22.94%. Download a free sample report now!

Railway Fleet Management Market -The global railway fleet management market has the potential to grow by USD 3.84 billion during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 23.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

32.90

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

bluepath AG, GiPStech Srl, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and Spreo

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-23-03-bn-growth-opportunity-in-indoor-positioning-and-indoor-navigation-ipin-market-17000--technavio-reports-301396227.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • Oil Surges Past $80 With Global Power Crisis Set to Boost Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged past $80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a S

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • China Evergrande bondholders brace for Monday's coupon deadline

    Offshore bondholders of beleaguered developer China Evergrande Group were on Monday bracing for news on more than $148 million in looming bond coupon payments after the company missed two coupon deadlines last month. Evergrande's troubles have sent shockwaves across global markets and the firm has already missed payments on dollar bonds, worth a combined $131 million, that were due on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29. Advisers to offshore bondholders said on Friday that they want more information and transparency from the cash-strapped property developer.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • How Much Can I Take Out of My Retirement Account? Why 4% Might Be Too Much.

    What are the right withdrawal strategies for retirees in today’s low-yield environment? The 4% rule, a popular theory, says one can safely spend down 4% of their portfolio annually, increasing each year with inflation, during one’s retirement. The participants were John Rekenthaler and Hong Cheng of Morningstar, Jonathan Guyton of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, and Michael Finke of the American College of Financial Services.

  • Giant Fund Buys Salesforce, Canada Goose, and Walmart Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Border to Coast Pensions raised its investment in Salesforce and Canada Goose stock, initiated a position in Walmart, and slashed its Workday holdings in the third quarter.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Crude jumps on global energy crunch; U.S. oil at 7-year high

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices surged again on Monday, extending multiweek gains as an energy crisis gripping major economies shows no sign of easing amid supply restraint from major producers. Brent crude was up $1.20 cents, or 1.5%, at $83.59 a barrel by 0414 GMT, after gaining nearly 4% last week. U.S. oil was up $1.51, or 1.9%, at $80.86 a barrel, the highest since late 2014.

  • Tech Stocks Are a Trap. Here’s How to Spot a Good Time to Buy.

    The tech selloff seems to have run its course. But bond yields appear to be rising again, which means tech stocks may not be out of the woods yet.

  • Tesla, GM Lead 5 EV Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla is in a buy zone and GM is just below, leading five EV stocks near buy points as electric vehicle demand rises.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Down on Monday

    STOCK ALERT Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, futures had lost 7 points, or 0.02%, while the futures lost 0.