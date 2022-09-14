U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

USD 23.61 Bn growth opportunity in Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market -- Driven by increasing smartphone penetration

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile artificial intelligence market size is expected to grow by USD 23.61 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.06% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global mobile AI market is fragmented. The competition in the market will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Over the last few years, key vendors have launched various AI chips for use in smartphones, robots, cameras, wearables, and autonomous vehicles. For instance, in May 2018, Google announced the launch of its third-generation special chips for AI.

The vendors of the global mobile AI market are evaluated on the basis of their product offerings, investments in R&D, and the degree of superiority of their service offerings. The competition among vendors is moderate as they focus on maintaining their position in the market. The report identifies AIStorm Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blaize, Cerebras Systems Inc, CrossCert, Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc, Think Force, and Xilinx Inc. as major market participants.

Although the increasing smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities, the inadequate availability of AI experts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The market growth in the smartphone segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increase in smartphone replacement cycles and integration of advanced technologies by smartphone manufacturers are fostering the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will emerge as a key market, occupying 41% of the global market share. The increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles and the presence of a well-developed ecosystem of IoT devices are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors

Related Reports:

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 23.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, South Korea, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AIStorm Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blaize, Cerebras Systems Inc, CrossCert, Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc, Think Force, and Xilinx Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Smartphone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Robotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Apple Inc.

  • 10.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Imagination Technologies Ltd

  • 10.7 Intel Corp.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 MediaTek Inc.

  • 10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.11 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-23-61-bn-growth-opportunity-in-mobile-artificial-intelligence-ai-market--driven-by-increasing-smartphone-penetration-301623494.html

SOURCE Technavio

