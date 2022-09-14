USD 23.61 Bn growth opportunity in Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market -- Driven by increasing smartphone penetration
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile artificial intelligence market size is expected to grow by USD 23.61 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.06% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The global mobile AI market is fragmented. The competition in the market will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships. Over the last few years, key vendors have launched various AI chips for use in smartphones, robots, cameras, wearables, and autonomous vehicles. For instance, in May 2018, Google announced the launch of its third-generation special chips for AI.
The vendors of the global mobile AI market are evaluated on the basis of their product offerings, investments in R&D, and the degree of superiority of their service offerings. The competition among vendors is moderate as they focus on maintaining their position in the market. The report identifies AIStorm Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blaize, Cerebras Systems Inc, CrossCert, Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc, Think Force, and Xilinx Inc. as major market participants.
Although the increasing smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities, the inadequate availability of AI experts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented as below:
Application
The market growth in the smartphone segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increase in smartphone replacement cycles and integration of advanced technologies by smartphone manufacturers are fostering the growth of the segment.
Geography
North America will emerge as a key market, occupying 41% of the global market share. The increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles and the presence of a well-developed ecosystem of IoT devices are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market report covers the following areas:
Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market industry analysis
Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors
Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 23.61 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
27.42
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, South Korea, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AIStorm Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blaize, Cerebras Systems Inc, CrossCert, Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc, Think Force, and Xilinx Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Smartphone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Camera - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Robotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alphabet Inc.
10.4 Apple Inc.
10.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.6 Imagination Technologies Ltd
10.7 Intel Corp.
10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
10.9 MediaTek Inc.
10.10 NVIDIA Corp.
10.11 Qualcomm Inc.
10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
