U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.75
    +37.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,227.00
    +302.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,382.00
    +90.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.50
    +19.20 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.36
    -2.97 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.30
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -0.26 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7800
    +0.5000 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,596.47
    -534.04 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.67
    +3.72 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

USD 24.13 bn growth in Machine Learning Market | 38.54% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine learning market size is expected to increase by USD 24.13 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a year-over-year growth of 38.54% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 43.22% during the forecast period. North America will emerge as the largest market owing to the high adoption of cloud and machine learning as well as big data analysis by enterprises in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Machine Learning Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Machine Learning Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Know more about the market dynamics and present and future growth opportunities in North America.
Download a Free Sample Now

The increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings will be crucial in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer various benefits such as lower cost of computing, scalability, reliability, and high resource availability. The adoption of cloud computing also eliminates the need for dedicated IT support teams and reduces operating costs. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud-based solutions through as-a-service modes. These are driving the growth of the global machine learning market.

In addition, the increasing use of machine learning in customer experience management and the increasing use of machine learning in predictive analytics will propel market growth. However, factors such as shortage of skilled personnel, data privacy issues and regulations, and data integration issues will hamper the market growth.

Machine Learning Market: End-user Landscape

  • By end-users, the market is segmented by BFSI, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, and others.

  • The BFSI segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market.

  • The need for enhancing customer relations, risk management, workflows, and decision-making processes has increased the investments in machine learning by BFSI companies.

  • The market growth in the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Machine Learning Market: Geographic Landscape

  • By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period.

  • About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America.

  • The growth in data generation from industries such as telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, and energy has increased the demand for machine learning solutions among businesses in the region.

  • Also, the high integration of machine learning with big data and IoT for real-time predictions is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

  • The US is the key market for machine learning in North America.

  • Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

Download Our Free Sample for highlights on other dominant players and major segments and regions in the market.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Global Data Wrangling Market 2022-2026: The global data wrangling market is segmented by sector (BFSI, government and public sector, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software Services Market 2022-2026: The global managed file transfer (MFT) software market is segmented by organization (large enterprises and SMEs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Machine Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 43.22%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 24.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

38.54

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-24-13-bn-growth-in-machine-learning-market--38-54-yoy-growth-achieved-in-2021--technavio-301501028.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips China Tech Stocks Again as Concerns Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Chinese technology stocks continued on Monday, as Beijing’s close relationship with Russia raised risks for mainland companies already battered by renewed regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks D

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback

    Source reveals that Russian intelligence “miscalculated” the resistance expected in Ukraine in the run-up to invasion

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina

  • Oil prices extend losses ahead of Fed meeting

    Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week's decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher U.S. rates. Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8% to $106.23 a barrel.

  • Exclusive-World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russia's fertiliser and coal king says

    LONDON (Reuters) -A global food crisis looms unless the war in Ukraine is stopped because fertiliser prices are soaring so fast that many farmers can no longer afford soil nutrients, Russia's coal and fertiliser king Andrei Melnichenko said on Monday. Several of Russia's richest businessmen have publicly called for peace since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb 24, including Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Oleg Deripaska. The United States and its European allies have cast Putin's invasion as an imperial-style land grab that has so far been poorly executed because Moscow under-estimated Ukrainian resistance and Western resolve to punish Russia.

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • Hang Seng slumps 3% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Tech Hub of Shenzhen as Covid Outbreak SpreadsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split after the market closed on March 9. Typically, a split announcement draws a lot of attention to a stock, and Amazon is no exception. Despite recent loss-taking by the broad market, Amazon's shares were up more than 6% on the day following the announcement.

  • Tesla, Elon Musk Bring Power to Ukraine; Defy Russia, Putin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk sometimes appears to vacillate between mad genius, impish prankster, and Batman villain. Musk's motives may be hard to understand -- sometimes it seems like he has a plan and sometimes it seems like he just wants attention -- but he has made his feelings about Russia's invasion of Ukraine very clear. The outspoken CEO has not only used his social media platform to speak out on behalf of the people of Ukraine, he has also supported them in more tangible ways.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Paris Jackson Bares All In Beautiful & Candid Behind-The-Scenes Snapshot

    Paris Jackson has been taking over the world little by little, between beautiful performances in Paris to now, showing her silly and sexy side in a nude, candid shot on Instagram. On March 7, Jackson posted a series of photos to her Instagram, getting ready with Vivienne Westwood. Instead of posting a caption, she tagged […]

  • GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

    GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'