U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,321.03
    -24.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,087.37
    -227.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,379.48
    -54.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.27
    -35.08 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.36
    -1.57 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4260
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,592.73
    +4,534.04 (+9.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.33
    +58.23 (+4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

USD 24.47 Billion Growth expected in Electric Car Chargers Market by 2025 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Electric Car Chargers Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- ENGIE SA, Blink Charging Co., and Efacec Power solutions SA will emerge as Electric Car Chargers suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Electric Car Chargers Sourcing and Procurement Market Report
Electric Car Chargers Sourcing and Procurement Market Report

The Electric Car Chargers will grow at a CAGR of 25.62% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Electric Car Chargers requirements.

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Electric Car Chargers Market

Major Price Trends in the Electric Car Chargers's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Electric Car Chargers with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential..

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Electric Car Chargers Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Electric Car Chargers Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Electric Car Chargers spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Electric Car Chargers Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-24-47-billion-growth-expected-in-electric-car-chargers-market-by-2025--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301392869.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.

  • Tesla Hikes Prices Again Amid Persistent Chip Shortage

    Tesla hikes prices yet again amid chip shortage and ahead of possible EV credits included in infrastructure bill. Tesla stock rose.

  • Lithium Jumps Again as Miners Can’t Keep Up With Battery Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices extended their yearlong rally as surging demand spurs a shortfall of the key battery material.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPrices have more than doubled in the past year, according to a Benchmark Min

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • GM aims to double revenues by 2030 as it drives to pass Tesla

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra told investors Wednesday the automaker plans to double revenue by 2030, expanding profits from combustion vehicles as it rolls out new electric vehicles and new digitally-powered services in a bid to catch up with Tesla Inc. If GM succeeds, its annual revenue by 2030 would be about $244 billion, and the automaker would be the leader in electric vehicle sales in the United States. At GM's current pre-tax profit margin of 12%, that would imply annual pre-tax profits of as much as $29 billion.

  • Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Rise and Russia Eases Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude supplies and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a growing global natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansFutures in New York sli

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • Natural-gas futures drop as Putin says Russia will boost supplies to Europe

    Natural-gas futures pull back after Russian President Vladimir Putin says the country will meet its obligations to Europe and help stabilize the market.

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • What to Do With Pinduoduo After Its Long Decline

    Pinduoduo Inc. American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are in a downtrend. This company is the largest agriculture-focused technology platform in China. Prices have been in a downtrend from late February into late August.

  • Gas Eases After 60% Surge as Putin Offers to Stabilize Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Gas prices fluctuated wildly on Wednesday -- surging a staggering 60% over just two days in Europe before sliding fast after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said the country is ready to help stabilize global energy markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Inters

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • Oil and Natural Gas Prices Ease On Signs of Increased Supplies

    Oil and natural gas prices declined Wednesday after data showing increases in U.S. domestic production and inventories of oil and gasoline, and Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted he might help stabilize European gas prices by increasing production. The decline came after European natural-gas prices had skyrocketed by 40% over two days on fears of supply crunches and low inventories ahead of the winter season, which threatens to be colder than usual. Prices of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, eased 1.6% to $81.2 a barrel after shooting past the $80-a-barrel mark Tuesday.

  • Tesla to pay out $137M to ex-worker, Rent the Runway files for IPO, IATSE votes to strike

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • EIA reports a weekly climb of more than 2 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 1. That was above the average 200,000 barrel increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

  • This is how long it will take to get a Porsche Taycan

    Interested in this astounding work of engineering? A luxurious electric sedan that goes 0-to-60 in 2.4 seconds? Get in line.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Tesla’s Approach to Self-Driving Cars Could Cause Problems Down the Road

    The car maker is betting that it can develop self driving cars with only optical cameras, while other car makers believe multiple sensors will be required.