USD 24.89 Billion Growth in Magnetic Materials Market between 2021-2025 | Product, Application & Geography Segments | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnetic materials market is set to grow by USD 24.89 billion between 2021 and 2025, and register a CAGR of 5.71%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Magnetic Materials Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Carpenter Technology Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., Electron Energy Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Lynas Corp. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The increased applicability in the computer application industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Magnetic Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Application

Geography

Magnetic Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the magnetic materials market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increased investment in magnetic materials will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatile prices of raw materials will hamper the market growth.

Magnetic Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist magnetic materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the magnetic materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the magnetic materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of magnetic materials market vendors

Magnetic Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Carpenter Technology Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., Electron Energy Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Lynas Corp. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

