USD 242 Mn growth in Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020-2025 | Growing Work-related Stress and Need for Stress-relieving Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury massage chair market size is expected to increase by USD 242.01 million between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Massage Chair Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions and the rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing raw materials prices and complexity in supply chain operations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our report covers the following areas:

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the luxury massage chair market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies the proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury massage chair market growth during the next few years.

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Luxury Massage Chair Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Luxury Massage Chair Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury massage chair market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the luxury massage chair market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the luxury massage chair market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury massage chair market vendors

Luxury Massage Chair Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of USD 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 242.01 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.35

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, Italy, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-242-mn-growth-in-luxury-massage-chair-market-2020-2025--growing-work-related-stress-and-need-for-stress-relieving-solutions-to-boost-growth--technavio-301411060.html

SOURCE Technavio

