USD 242 Mn growth in Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020-2025 | Growing Work-related Stress and Need for Stress-relieving Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury massage chair market size is expected to increase by USD 242.01 million between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions and the rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing raw materials prices and complexity in supply chain operations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Our report covers the following areas:
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
End-user
Distribution Channel
Geography
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the luxury massage chair market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
This study identifies the proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury massage chair market growth during the next few years.
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Luxury Massage Chair Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Luxury Massage Chair Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury massage chair market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the luxury massage chair market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the luxury massage chair market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury massage chair market vendors
Luxury Massage Chair Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of USD 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 242.01 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.35
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, Italy, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
