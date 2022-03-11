U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

USD 247.27 million growth in Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market | APAC to occupy 43% market share | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial thermostatic control valves market size is expected to increase by USD 242.27 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.12% in 2021 and is expected to observe maximum growth in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Know more about the market dynamics and present and future growth opportunities in APAC.
Download a Free Sample Now

The increased implementation of automation in industrial facilities will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers are increasingly becoming aware of the need to integrate their systems and processes to prevent downtime and casualty, improve efficiency, and reduce product lead time. This is increasing investments in modernizing the industrial facilities and incorporating advanced technologies and processes. These factors are also increasing the adoption of industrial thermostatic valves to enhance fluid flow throughout the automation process, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing electric power generation in APAC and the increasing number of favorable government regulations will further propel the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices, declining profit margin due to unorganized vendors, and high dependency on the oil and gas industry will hamper the market growth.

Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market: End-user Landscape

  • By end-users, the market is segmented by oil and gas industry, water and wastewater treatment industry, power industry, and others.

  • The oil and gas industry will exhibit maximum demand for industrial thermostatic control valves during the forecast period.

  • The increasing repair and replacement activities in the oil and gas industry are driving the growth of the segment.

Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market: Geographic Landscape

  • By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

  • About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

  • The rapid industrial development across countries like China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan has been crucial in driving the growth of the industrial thermostatic control valves market in APAC.

  • Also, the modernization of plant facilities in APAC will be contributing to the growth of the regional market.

  • China, India, and Japan are the key markets for industrial thermostatic control valves in APAC.

  • Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Gain additional highlights on the growth contribution of other segments and regions in the market.
Request a Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • AMOT Controls Corp.

  • Armstrong International Inc.

  • Danfoss AS

  • Dwyer Instruments Inc.

  • Fluid Power Energy

  • Fushiman Co. Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Huegli Tech AG (LTD)

  • Metrex Valve Corp.

  • Relevant Solutions LLC

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Global Sanitary Valves Market 2021-2025: The global sanitary valves market size is segmented by product (control valves, double seat valves, single seat valves, butterfly valves, and others), end-user (pharmaceutical, processed food, beverages, dairy, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Diaphragm Valves Market 2021-2025: The global diaphragm valves market is segmented by end-user (water treatment industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, food and beverage industry, and other industries), type (weir diaphragm valves and straightway diaphragm valves), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 242.27 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.12

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Russian Federation, India, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMOT Controls Corp., Armstrong International Inc., Danfoss AS, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Fluid Power Energy, Fushiman Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huegli Tech AG (LTD), Metrex Valve Corp., and Relevant Solutions LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Water and wastewater treatment industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AMOT Controls Corp.

  • Armstrong International Inc.

  • Danfoss AS

  • Dwyer Instruments Inc.

  • Fluid Power Energy

  • Fushiman Co. Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Huegli Tech AG (LTD)

  • Metrex Valve Corp.

  • Relevant Solutions LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-247-27-million-growth-in-industrial-thermostatic-control-valves-market--apac-to-occupy-43-market-share--technavio-301500244.html

SOURCE Technavio

