USD 248.77 million Variance in Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size with 37% Contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Automatic Transfer Switches Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.75% during the projected period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automatic transfer switches market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the automatic transfer switches market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Transfer Switches Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For insights on the Scope and Value Chain Analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

The automatic transfer switches market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. This study identifies the growing popularity of microgrid networks, increasing renewable power in the global energy mix, and the rising use of integrated systems as some of the prime reasons driving the automatic transfer switches market growth during the next few years. Commercial and residential units in rural areas have also increased, thus putting extra pressure on the utility. Therefore, to cater to all the energy needs in remote locations, in many countries, the government provides incentives to promote renewable power generation and microgrids. This, in turn, will propel the automatic transfer switches market growth during the forecast period.

However, the impact of regulatory standards on ATS design is one of the factors hampering the automatic transfer switches market growth. The automatic transfer switches market is regulated by various international and regional electrical commissions, and all ATS products that enter the market are subjected to stringent regulations. Although manufacturers are trying to provide technical and design assistance, specifying time-based WCR before evaluating fault current will not only increase the size of the automatic transfer switch but also result in a more expensive product than necessary. This factor will impede the automatic transfer switches market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

For more market dynamics and their impact analysis, Request for FREE Sample Report

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The automatic transfer switches market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The industrial segment includes process and discrete industries. A majority of the revenue in the industrial segment is from process industries such as utilities, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical. On the other hand, discrete industries such as automotive and healthcare observed an increase in the adoption of automatic transfer switches owing to the need for an uninterrupted power supply. Such an increasing adoption of automatic transfer switches in the industrial segment will drive market growth.

Regional Opportunities: 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automatic transfer switches market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. Rapid urbanization and the increase in the number of commercial establishments will facilitate the automatic transfer switches market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Opportunities in this PDF Sample

The automatic transfer switches market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Sizing

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Forecast

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

alfanar Group

Briggs and Stratton LLC

Camsco

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Kusum Engineering Works

Maxge Electrical Technology Co Ltd

Regal Rexnord Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

SM Controls

SOCOMEC Group

THE DELTA GROUP

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Winfull Technology Co. Ltd.

Access extensive vendor profiles and their strategic initiatives in this PDF Sample

Related Reports:

Level Sensors and Switches Market by Technology, End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Reed Sensors Switches Market in France by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Interlock Switches Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Switchgear Market by Voltage Level, Insulation Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2020-2024

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 248.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., alfanar Group, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Camsco, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Kusum Engineering Works, Maxge Electrical Technology Co Ltd, Regal Rexnord Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SM Controls, SOCOMEC Group, THE DELTA GROUP, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Winfull Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Cummins Inc.

10.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.6 Generac Power Systems Inc.

10.7 Kohler Co.

10.8 Regal Rexnord Corp.

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 SOCOMEC Group

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-248-77-million-variance-in-automatic-transfer-switches-market-size-with-37-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301608494.html

SOURCE Technavio