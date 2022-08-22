U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,163.64
    -64.84 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,289.77
    -416.97 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,473.59
    -231.63 (-1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.27
    -29.07 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.35
    -3.42 (-3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.20
    -16.70 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.35 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9974
    -0.0070 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    +0.0020 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1782
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3380
    +0.4080 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,320.90
    -85.14 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.10
    -3.85 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.39
    -34.98 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

USD 248.77 million Variance in Automatic Transfer Switches Market Size with 37% Contribution from APAC - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Automatic Transfer Switches Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.75% during the projected period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automatic transfer switches market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the automatic transfer switches market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.  The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Transfer Switches Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Transfer Switches Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For insights on the Scope and Value Chain Analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

The automatic transfer switches market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. This study identifies the growing popularity of microgrid networks, increasing renewable power in the global energy mix, and the rising use of integrated systems as some of the prime reasons driving the automatic transfer switches market growth during the next few years. Commercial and residential units in rural areas have also increased, thus putting extra pressure on the utility. Therefore, to cater to all the energy needs in remote locations, in many countries, the government provides incentives to promote renewable power generation and microgrids. This, in turn, will propel the automatic transfer switches market growth during the forecast period.

However, the impact of regulatory standards on ATS design is one of the factors hampering the automatic transfer switches market growth. The automatic transfer switches market is regulated by various international and regional electrical commissions, and all ATS products that enter the market are subjected to stringent regulations. Although manufacturers are trying to provide technical and design assistance, specifying time-based WCR before evaluating fault current will not only increase the size of the automatic transfer switch but also result in a more expensive product than necessary. This factor will impede the automatic transfer switches market growth during the forecast period.

For more market dynamics and their impact analysis, Request for FREE Sample Report

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The automatic transfer switches market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The industrial segment includes process and discrete industries. A majority of the revenue in the industrial segment is from process industries such as utilities, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical. On the other hand, discrete industries such as automotive and healthcare observed an increase in the adoption of automatic transfer switches owing to the need for an uninterrupted power supply. Such an increasing adoption of automatic transfer switches in the industrial segment will drive market growth.

  • Regional Opportunities: 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automatic transfer switches market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. Rapid urbanization and the increase in the number of commercial establishments will facilitate the automatic transfer switches market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Opportunities in this PDF Sample

The automatic transfer switches market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Sizing
Automatic Transfer Switches Market Forecast
Automatic Transfer Switches Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • alfanar Group

  • Briggs and Stratton LLC

  • Camsco

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Generac Power Systems Inc.

  • Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd.

  • Kohler Co.

  • Kusum Engineering Works

  • Maxge Electrical Technology Co Ltd

  • Regal Rexnord Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • SM Controls

  • SOCOMEC Group

  • THE DELTA GROUP

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

  • Winfull Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Access extensive vendor profiles and their strategic initiatives in this PDF Sample

Related Reports:

Level Sensors and Switches Market by Technology, End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Reed Sensors Switches Market in France by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Interlock Switches Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Switchgear Market by Voltage Level, Insulation Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2020-2024

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 248.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.9

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., alfanar Group, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Camsco, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Gulf Electrical Distribution Apparatuses Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Kusum Engineering Works, Maxge Electrical Technology Co Ltd, Regal Rexnord Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SM Controls, SOCOMEC Group, THE DELTA GROUP, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Winfull Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Cummins Inc.

  • 10.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.6 Generac Power Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Kohler Co.

  • 10.8 Regal Rexnord Corp.

  • 10.9 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 SOCOMEC Group

  • 10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

 

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-248-77-million-variance-in-automatic-transfer-switches-market-size-with-37-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301608494.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Europe’s Natural-Gas Crunch Sparks Global Battle for Tankers

    Charter rates and prices for new LNG tankers have surged as Europe looks for alternative natural-gas supplies after Russia squeezed flows.

  • Apple staff rebel against order to go back to the office

    Apple staff are rebelling against an order to return to the office by arguing they can do “exceptional work” remotely.

  • Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

    Europe has long-sought to import gas from the Caspian Sea’s giant reserves, but it was only in 2020 that gas began flowing to Europe through the so-called “Southern Gas Corridor”

  • Natural gas prices surge to 14-year high; oil slides

    U.S.-traded crude oil futures retreated on Monday, while natural gas prices climbed to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impacted the U.S. market.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Occidental and 3 Other Energy Stocks That Have Kept Rising Since Gasoline Prices Peaked

    Pipeline and energy infrastructure companies have held up relatively well. The charms of Kinder Morgan and three others.

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • Big Five Airline? How a Combined JetBlue and Spirit Could Compete

    American, United, Delta and Southwest are often called the big four U.S. airlines. JetBlue’s tie-up with Spirit would make it the fifth largest domestic carrier. WSJ’s Alison Sider and a former JetBlue executive explain how the combined airline could compete. Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan

  • How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye

    The best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, oil-and-gas producer Occidental Petroleum is a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • UPS' Volume Is Going Down -- Here's Why That Makes the Stock a Buy Right Now

    The heart of its transformation strategy is a focus on growing its business in some key end markets, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), healthcare, profitable expansion in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce deliveries, and growth in highly profitable international markets. While the transformational strategy was launched in 2018, Carol Tome's appointment as CEO in 2020 led to the extra emphasis placed on a "better, not bigger" framework. Volume is declining, but average revenue per piece is increasing, resulting in strong revenue growth.

  • Apple employees launch petition to protest return-to-office plans

    Employee advocacy group Apple Together says that the company needs to be more flexible around its return to work policies.

  • The Smart Way Investors Can Retire at 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Pinduoduo to Enter US Market in First International Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinduoduo Inc., one of China’s biggest e-commerce operators, is preparing to enter the North American market in its first cross-border expansion, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Start

  • U.S. is at 'effectively peak employment,' bringing hot wage growth into focus

    The tight U.S. labor market may have reached a new peak this year with wage growth soon to follow.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeThe number of Alibaba sh

  • Zoom’s Post-Pandemic Slowdown Keeps Stock in Check

    (Bloomberg) -- The days of virtual happy hours are long past now that most of the world has moved on from Covid-19 lockdowns. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is still paying the price in its income statement and in the stock market. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS

  • Ford to appeal $1.7bn verdict against it in Georgia truck crash case

    Civil suit centering on what was argued to be defective roofs came after couple killed when vehicle rolled over