USD 250.99 Million Growth in Ammonium Chloride Market Size with 49% of the contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The latest market analysis report titled Ammonium Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.87%. Technavio categorizes the global ammonium chloride market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the ammonium chloride market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The ammonium chloride market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The increasing demand for ammonium chloride in the fertilizer industry is one of the key factors likely to influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period. The high demand for food products has resulted in the extended use of fertilizers, including ammonium chloride-based nitrogenous fertilizers, and new methods to enhance the productivity of the existing arable land. In addition, the increasing demand for ammonium chloride in the chemical-etching process is a key ammonium chloride market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The increased applications of ammonium chloride as an etching chemical and the surging demand for etchants from end-user industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace will significantly drive the market's growth.

However, the side effects of ammonium chloride will be a major challenge for the ammonium chloride market during the forecast period. Despite various useful applications, ammonium chloride possesses a number of side effects, which can significantly threaten the growth of the global ammonium chloride market. Overdosage of ammonium chloride from food and medicinal products or from any other sources may result in high chloride levels in the blood, nausea, vomiting, hyperventilation, and abdominal pain. These side effects can hinder the growth of the global ammonium chloride market.

The Ammonium Chloride Market is segmented by Application (Fertilizers, Medical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The ammonium chloride market share growth in the fertilizers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ammonium chloride-based nitrogenous fertilizers contain essential elements, such as chlorine and nitrogen, that enhance plant growth and prevent plant wilting and rotting. Such fertilizers are effectively used in crops, lawns, and gardens. They are significantly utilized in the cultivation of rice and wheat to enhance crop productivity. Due to these benefits of ammonium chloride-based nitrogenous fertilizers, the fertilizer segment will witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for ammonium chloride in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in population and the growth in per capita income of individuals will facilitate the ammonium chloride market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The ammonium chloride market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Ammonium Chloride Market Sizing

Ammonium Chloride Market Forecast

Ammonium Chloride Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The ammonium chloride market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the ammonium chloride market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The ammonium chloride market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies such as Apollo Fertilizer are offering products such as nitrogen and phosphorous, complex fertilizer, pot mag sulfate, monoamm phosphate, organic fertilizer, and urea. The company offers ammonium chloride that is used in fertilizers which provide sources of Nitrogen and Cl for rice, coconut, oil palm, and kiwi fruit.

Apollo Fertilizer

BASF SE

Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd.

FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lianyungang Junge Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

ProChem Inc.

Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd.

The Dallas Group of America Inc.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Zaclon LLC

Ammonium Chloride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 250.99 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Fertilizer, BASF SE, Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd., FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Junge Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, ProChem Inc., Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd., The Dallas Group of America Inc., Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Zaclon LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

