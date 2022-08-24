U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

USD 250.99 Million Growth in Ammonium Chloride Market Size with 49% of the contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Ammonium Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.87%. Technavio categorizes the global ammonium chloride market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the ammonium chloride market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Ammonium Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

More insights on the scope and value chain analysis are now available at Technavio.

Read a FREE Sample Report

The ammonium chloride market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The increasing demand for ammonium chloride in the fertilizer industry is one of the key factors likely to influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period. The high demand for food products has resulted in the extended use of fertilizers, including ammonium chloride-based nitrogenous fertilizers, and new methods to enhance the productivity of the existing arable land. In addition, the increasing demand for ammonium chloride in the chemical-etching process is a key ammonium chloride market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The increased applications of ammonium chloride as an etching chemical and the surging demand for etchants from end-user industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace will significantly drive the market's growth.

However, the side effects of ammonium chloride will be a major challenge for the ammonium chloride market during the forecast period. Despite various useful applications, ammonium chloride possesses a number of side effects, which can significantly threaten the growth of the global ammonium chloride market. Overdosage of ammonium chloride from food and medicinal products or from any other sources may result in high chloride levels in the blood, nausea, vomiting, hyperventilation, and abdominal pain. These side effects can hinder the growth of the global ammonium chloride market.

Request for FREE Sample report to know more about other key market dynamics and their impact analysis

The Ammonium Chloride Market is segmented by Application (Fertilizers, Medical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The ammonium chloride market share growth in the fertilizers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ammonium chloride-based nitrogenous fertilizers contain essential elements, such as chlorine and nitrogen, that enhance plant growth and prevent plant wilting and rotting. Such fertilizers are effectively used in crops, lawns, and gardens. They are significantly utilized in the cultivation of rice and wheat to enhance crop productivity. Due to these benefits of ammonium chloride-based nitrogenous fertilizers, the fertilizer segment will witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for ammonium chloride in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in population and the growth in per capita income of individuals will facilitate the ammonium chloride market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Segment-wise Revenue Contributions and Regional Opportunities, View our FREE Sample Report

The ammonium chloride market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Ammonium Chloride Market Sizing
Ammonium Chloride Market Forecast
Ammonium Chloride Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The ammonium chloride market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the ammonium chloride market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The ammonium chloride market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies such as Apollo Fertilizer are offering products such as nitrogen and phosphorous, complex fertilizer, pot mag sulfate, monoamm phosphate, organic fertilizer, and urea. The company offers ammonium chloride that is used in fertilizers which provide sources of Nitrogen and Cl for rice, coconut, oil palm, and kiwi fruit.

  • Apollo Fertilizer

  • BASF SE

  • Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd.

  • FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd.

  • GFS Chemicals Inc.

  • Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Lianyungang Junge Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • ProChem Inc.

  • Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd.

  • The Dallas Group of America Inc.

  • Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

  • Zaclon LLC

Want to know more about the product offerings and strategic initiatives of the contributing vendors, Download Sample Report

Ammonium Chloride Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 250.99 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apollo Fertilizer, BASF SE, Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd., FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Junge Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, ProChem Inc., Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd., The Dallas Group of America Inc., Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Zaclon LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Apollo Fertilizer

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.6 FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Merck KGaA

  • 10.9 ProChem Inc.

  • 10.10 Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Dallas Group of America Inc.

  • 10.12 Zaclon LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-250-99-million-growth-in-ammonium-chloride-market-size-with-49-of-the-contribution-from-apac---17-000-technavio-reports-301610673.html

SOURCE Technavio

