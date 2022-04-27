U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

USD 258.39 Mn growth expected in Railway Couplers Market | Evolving opportunities in APAC | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global railway couples market is expected to observe a substantial growth in APAC, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are investing heavily in rail transport systems to reduce traffic congestion and improve transportation facilities. For instance, over the last decade, China has consistently invested over USD 100 billion in the railway sector and is expected to invest over USD 154 billion during the forecast period, with a focus on improving connectivity between remote regions within China and its neighboring countries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railway Couplers Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railway Couplers Market 2022-2026

Download Our Report Sample for highlights on regional market share, market size, and other important statistics.

Railway Couplers Market: Growth drivers

The market is driven by investments in new railway projects. In addition, the concept of virtually coupled trains is expected to propel the railway couplers market to witness an incremental growth of USD 258.39 million at a CAGR of 2.44% during the forecast period.

Several national and international railway projects are currently under planning, development, or construction phases across the world, especially among APAC countries. The need for improving domestic and international connectivity and logistics channels is driving many countries such as China, India, Thailand, and other countries to make significant investments in the railway sector. For instance, in October 2021, the Indian Railways introduced its plan to establish 500 multi-modal shipment terminals under the scheme of the 'PM GatiShakti' program, with an envisioned outlay of USD 68 billion in the next 5 years. Such investment plans by countries are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download Our Report Sample for highlights on other factors driving the market growth.

Major Vendors in Railway Couplers Market:

The global railway couplers market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous established and emerging vendors. Leading vendors in the market have financial resources and the technical expertise to carry out the R&D activities. They also have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. These factors are making it difficult for several small and medium-sized players to compete with established vendors in terms of technological advancements and access to distribution networks to expand their presence. Hence, they are adopting competitive pricing strategies to improve the penetration of their products in the market.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • A.D. Electrosteel Pvt. Ltd

  • aichele GROUP GmbH Co. KG

  • Amsted Industries Inc.

  • CIM LAF

  • Dellner Couplers AB

  • Escorts Ltd.

  • Irwin Car and Equipment

  • Jiangsu Tedrail Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel Corp.

Purchase our full report for a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the growth of the vendors. Read Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Railway Couplers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global railway couplers market is segmented as follows:

Railway Couplers Market: Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Semi-automatic - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Automatic - size and forecast 2021-2026

The semi-automatic railway couplers segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing need for low-cost public conveyance, increasing concentration of population in urban areas, and rising government initiatives to invest in tramways and commuter trains. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Railway Couplers Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share and is expected to remain the major market for railway couplers throughout the forecast period. The growth of the transportation industry and the expansion of railway lines across various countries in APAC are driving the growth of the regional market growth.

Request a Report Sample for highlights on other major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market.

Related Reports:

Rail Freight Market by Destination and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Railroad Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Railway Couplers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 258.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.23

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, India, China, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A.D. Electrosteel Pvt. Ltd, aichele GROUP GmbH Co. KG, Amsted Industries Inc., CIM LAF, Dellner Couplers AB, Escorts Ltd., Irwin Car and Equipment, Jiangsu Tedrail Industrial Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., OLEO International, Shanghai Suyu Railway Material, Strato Inc., Titagarh Wagons Ltd., Trinity Industries Inc., Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, and Wabtec Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A.D. Electrosteel Pvt. Ltd

  • 10.4 aichele GROUP GmbH Co. KG

  • 10.5 CIM LAF

  • 10.6 Dellner Couplers AB

  • 10.7 Escorts Ltd.

  • 10.8 Irwin Car and Equipment

  • 10.9 Jiangsu Tedrail Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Nippon Steel Corp.

  • 10.11 OLEO International

  • 10.12 Trinity Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-258-39-mn-growth-expected-in-railway-couplers-market--evolving-opportunities-in-apac--technavio-301533288.html

SOURCE Technavio

