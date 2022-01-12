USD 26.42 Billion Growth in DIY home Improvement Market in Europe: By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY Home Improvement Market value in Europe is set to grow by USD 26.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

One of the key factors driving growth in the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is the rising interest in DIY home improvement projects. DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular among consumers across the world due to the rising urbanization rate and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also pushing the sales of tools required for such projects, including power drills, nail guns, bathroom and lawn tools, and others. The concept of DIY is becoming popular in both developed and developing nations of Europe owing to high average labor costs, which increased significantly in 2018. Consumers in such countries prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, and homes to cut expenses related to outsourced services.

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our DIY home improvement market in Europe report covers the following areas:

The increasing threat from the DIFM market will be a major challenge for the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market. There is a transition of consumers from DIY to DIFM, especially in mature markets where they hire tradespeople to work on projects. DIY retailers are experiencing a falloff in trade because DIFM professionals prefer specialist business-to-business (B2B) suppliers rather than consumer-positioned DIY retail stores for their needs. With a lack of operational skills of technologically advanced DIY tools among many DIY consumers, some key established DIY retailers find opportunities to attract home improvement project experts who offer DIFM services to DIFM consumers.

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the DIY home Improvement Market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the DIY home Improvement Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist DIY home improvement market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the DIY home improvement market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the DIY home improvement market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement market in Europe vendors

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 26.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.60 Regional analysis Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 29% Key consumer countries Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

