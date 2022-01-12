U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    +0.0072 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0073 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6510
    -0.6590 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,854.89
    +1,108.91 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.27
    +34.94 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

USD 26.42 Billion Growth in DIY home Improvement Market in Europe: By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY Home Improvement Market value in Europe is set to grow by USD 26.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

One of the key factors driving growth in the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is the rising interest in DIY home improvement projects. DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular among consumers across the world due to the rising urbanization rate and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also pushing the sales of tools required for such projects, including power drills, nail guns, bathroom and lawn tools, and others. The concept of DIY is becoming popular in both developed and developing nations of Europe owing to high average labor costs, which increased significantly in 2018. Consumers in such countries prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, and homes to cut expenses related to outsourced services.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn more about the positive and negative consequences on businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44063

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our DIY home improvement market in Europe report covers the following areas:

The increasing threat from the DIFM market will be a major challenge for the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market. There is a transition of consumers from DIY to DIFM, especially in mature markets where they hire tradespeople to work on projects. DIY retailers are experiencing a falloff in trade because DIFM professionals prefer specialist business-to-business (B2B) suppliers rather than consumer-positioned DIY retail stores for their needs. With a lack of operational skills of technologically advanced DIY tools among many DIY consumers, some key established DIY retailers find opportunities to attract home improvement project experts who offer DIFM services to DIFM consumers.

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the DIY home Improvement Market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the DIY home Improvement Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist DIY home improvement market in Europe growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the DIY home improvement market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the DIY home improvement market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement market in Europe vendors

Related Reports:

Toilet Seats Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The toilet seats market has the potential to grow by USD 1.79 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Bathroom Accessories Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The bathroom accessories market has the potential to grow by $ 4.83 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

DIY home Improvement Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 26.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.60

Regional analysis

Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Germany at 29%

Key consumer countries

Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BAUHAUS AG

  • BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG

  • EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

  • Groupe Adeo

  • HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

  • Intergamma BV

  • ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)

  • Kesko Corp.

  • Kingfisher Plc

  • OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-26-42-billion-growth-in-diy-home-improvement-market-in-europe-by-product-distribution-channel-and-geography---forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025--301458405.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Is Nio's Stock a Buy? Another Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were having a good day on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price, thanks to some upbeat news on pricing and a bullish note from Wall Street. The pricing news was simple and good: Nio's average transaction price in December was about $69,700, a strong number that was -- according to the company's communications chief, Ma Lin -- second only to Daimler's luxury stalwart, Mercedes-Benz.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Why Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Are Down Today

    Share of the investment bank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) had fallen roughly 10% as of 1:55 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. For the three months ending Nov. 30, 2021, Jefferies reported $1.20 diluted earnings per share (EPS) on total revenue of roughly $1.8 billion, missing on both EPS and revenue estimates. Analysts on average had projected Jefferies to report $1.34 EPS on total revenue of $1.9 billion.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Wednesday, after the company's communications chief shared some upbeat details around Nio's pricing performance in December. As of noon ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 3.3% from Tuesday's closing price. Ma Lin, Nio's corporate communications chief, said in a WeChat post that the average sales price across Nio's 3 current models in December was 443,500 Chinese yuan, or about $69,700.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Leads Mining Stock Rally; BHP Breaks Out

    FCX stock led a rally among mining stocks as the copper prices climbed on hopes for robust global growth as the omicron variant recedes.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Minting Money

    These fundamentally strong companies with robust cash flows can prove to be attractive picks in 2022.

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State

    If you’ve paid attention to politics in the past 10 years, you’ve likely heard a good deal of rhetoric about “the 1%” — those whose annual income puts them in the top 1% of earners. You’d be forgiven, though, for … Continue reading → The post What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Get New Ratings. The Call Is to Buy Them All.

    Macquarie analyst Erica Chen launched coverage of three U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers on Wednesday.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why 7% Inflation Today Is Far Different Than in 1982

    Inflation was last this high around 40 years ago, but the inflation rate was falling in the early ’80s as the Fed pushed the economy into a recession.

  • DISH Network stock jumps after report of DirecTV merger talks

    DISH Network (DISH) stock opened 3% higher on Wednesday amid a report that the satellite tv company is in talks with competitor DirecTV.