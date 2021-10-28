USD 263.34 Mn growth in Gas Tank Market | Surge in LNG Trade Worldwide to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas tank market size is expected to increase by 263.34 million between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Gas Tank Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get highlights on the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Download Our Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Water Inc., BNH Gas Tanks, Chart Industries Inc., CIMC ENRIC Holdings Ltd., IHI Corp., INOX India Pvt. Ltd., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Lockheed Martin Corp., McDermott International Inc., and TransTech Energy LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the surge in LNG trade worldwide and increasing intermodal freight transportation will offer immense growth opportunities, high installation and maintenance costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gas Tank Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Material

Geography

For highlights on the growth contribution of segments and regions, Download a Free Sample .

Gas Tank Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gas tank market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growth opportunities in marine transport as one of the prime reasons driving the gas tank market growth during the next few years.

Gas Tank Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Gas Tank Marke. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Gas Tank Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.



Gas Tank Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gas tank market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas tank market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas tank market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas tank market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Tank Container Shipping Market - Global tank container shipping market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemical, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Process Safety System Market in the Oil and Gas Industry - Global process safety system market in oil and gas industry is segmented by product (hardware, software, and services) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Gas Tank Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 263.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.70 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Brazil, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Water Inc., BNH Gas Tanks, Chart Industries Inc., CIMC ENRIC Holdings Ltd., IHI Corp., INOX India Pvt. Ltd., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Lockheed Martin Corp., McDermott International Inc., and TransTech Energy LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-263-34-mn-growth-in-gas-tank-market--surge-in-lng-trade-worldwide-to-boost-growth--technavio-301410330.html

SOURCE Technavio