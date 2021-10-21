U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.65
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.12
    -119.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,152.83
    +31.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.82
    -3.95 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.20
    -2.22 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.27 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0320 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    -0.5990 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,265.85
    -3,567.16 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,493.43
    -41.21 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

USD 269.25 Mn growth in Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2021-2025 | North America to Occupy 33% Market Share | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Laboratory Centrifuge Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Attractive Opportunities in Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Laboratory Centrifuge Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The laboratory centrifuge market size is set to grow by USD 269.25 million during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 3%.

Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies and the increasing use of molecular diagnostics in hospitals. However, the high cost associated with maintenance and post-purchase service is hindering market growth.

Technological advances are expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the lack of availability in emerging countries will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles
The laboratory centrifuge market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., and Eppendorf AG.

Competitive Analysis

The laboratory centrifuge market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into benchtop centrifuges and floor standing centrifuges. The market witnessed maximum demand for benchtop centrifuges in 2020.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Global Laboratory Shaker Market - Global laboratory shaker market is segmented by product (orbital shakers, incubator shakers, and other shakers), application (microbiology, molecular biology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market - Global laboratory water purifier market is segmented by product (type II, type I, and type III), end-user (healthcare, research organizations and institutes, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Laboratory Centrifuge Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 269.25 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., and Eppendorf AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-269-25-mn-growth-in-laboratory-centrifuge-market-2021-2025--north-america-to-occupy-33-market-share--technavio-301404850.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • It's Time to Buy These Lagging Dividend Giants

    Take advantage of Wall Street's current obsession with growth to grab some high-quality income stocks.

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Sees “No Surprises” As WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal Awaits Approval, No Letup In HBO Max “Foot Race” To Reach Scale

    AT&T CEO John Stankey said the approval process for a deal to shed WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery “is consistent with what we would have expected as we walked into it.” Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, the executive said, “We are moving through the steps with the various regulatory agencies in the […]

  • Choose the Top Dog in the Restaurant Race with Portillo’s Nasdaq IPO

    Portillo’s Inc. restaurant chain begins trading Thursday on Nasdaq (ticker: PTLO) Portillo’s is a Chicago institution known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and more Generates staggering avg. store volume of $8.7 million, easily topping Chipotle, Shake Shack Plans to expand to at least 600 stores from current count of 67 at 10% annual […]

  • Denison Announces Sale of Goviex Shares and Warrants for up to $41.6 Million

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce it has entered into a private agreement to sell (the "Transaction") 32,500,000 common shares ("GoviEx Shares") of GoviEx Uranium Inc. ("GoviEx"), currently held by Denison for investment purposes, and 32,500,000 common share purchase warrants entitling the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share of GoviEx owned by Denison at an exercise price of $0.80 for a term of 18 months ("GoviEx

  • Why Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) has Time to Develop a Superior Product

    While a business like Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is developing, it takes substantial funds to invest and produce a model that is going to take off against the competition. That is why companies need cash reserves to fund their business while developing.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    If you invest for the long term, you don't need to worry about short-term fluctuations in the market or what retail investors are betting on today. Two stocks that fall into that category are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Luckily, DexCom and its continuous glucose monitoring devices can help patients manage the issue.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.