USD 27.14 billion Deviation in Ambient Lighting Market Growth - 36% Contribution from North America - Exclusive Technavio Report

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Ambient Lighting Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The global ambient lighting market has been categorized as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market, as per the analysts at Technavio. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the ambient lighting market during the forecast period. The report on the ambient lighting market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ambient Lighting Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For insights on growth variance and YOY analysis, View Market Report Sample

Key Market Dynamics

Rapid urbanization and digitization to Drive Market Growth

  • The rapid population growth and urbanization have raised the demand for lighting.

  • The growth of the global ambient lighting market will be driven by strong demand for ambient lighting products from new construction activities, increased residential usage, and declining LED prices.

  • Rising consumer awareness of the cost-effectiveness and environment-friendly nature of LED lights has boosted their volume sales in both the residential and commercial sectors.

  • The adoption of LED A-type lights has led to the growth of residential illumination applications, which will drive market growth in the coming years.

Lack of Common Standards to Limit Growth

  • Manufacturers offer a variety of products that meet the requirements of many locations and countries.

  • Lighting system manufacturers are concentrating on the development of open protocol devices. US-based Zhaga Consortium is one of the pioneers of LED lighting standardization.

  • Owing to the lack of comprehensive coordination among suppliers of various parts and components, manufacturers of LED modules cannot profit from economies of scale, and designers and manufacturers of fixtures cannot develop their products efficiently.

  • The Lighting Industry Association (UK) has created an independent LED production verification program, which sets standards for LED products in the country.

  • The lack of standardization may limit the growth of the ambient lighting market during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report PDF and Gain Access to Other Key Market Dynamics

Market Segment Insights

This report extensively covers ambient lighting market segmentation by product (lamps and luminaires, lighting controls, and surface-mounted lights) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By product: The lamps and luminaires held the largest ambient lighting market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the enhanced performance, higher accuracy and flexibility, and easy integration with existing lighting systems offered by the new-generation lamps and luminaires.

By geography: 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for ambient lighting in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The high disposable income and awareness of interior decoration among end-users and the presence of a number of key ambient lighting vendors that manufacture and sell lighting controls, surface-mounted lights, lamps, and luminaries will facilitate the ambient lighting market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for Segment-based Insights and Regional Contribution

Vendor Analysis

The ambient lighting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The ambient lighting market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • ams OSRAM AG

  • Bridgelux Inc.

  • Corsair Gaming Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.

  • Nirvana Light

  • NZXT Inc.

  • SCHOTT AG

  • SEAT SA

  • Sigma International Inc.

  • Signify NV

  • STANLEY ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

  • Technical Consumer Products Inc.

  • Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

  • VAIS Technology

  • VIBIA LIGHTING Ltd.

  • Zumtobel Group AG

Download Sample Report and Find More about the Product Offerings Along with Strategic Moves of Contributing Vendors

Related Reports:

LED Curtain Lights Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

LED Industrial Lighting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Outdoor LED Market in India Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

LED Lighting Market in Brazil by Application - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Ambient Lighting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.86%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 27.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., General Electric Co., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Nirvana Light, NZXT Inc., SCHOTT AG, SEAT SA, Sigma International Inc., Signify NV, STANLEY ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Technical Consumer Products Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., VAIS Technology, VIBIA LIGHTING Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Lamps and luminaries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Lighting controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Surface mounted lights - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

  • 10.4 ams OSRAM AG

  • 10.5 Bridgelux Inc.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.

  • 10.8 Sigma International Inc.

  • 10.9 Signify NV

  • 10.10 Technical Consumer Products Inc.

  • 10.11 Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Zumtobel Group AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-27-14-billion-deviation-in-ambient-lighting-market-growth---36-contribution-from-north-america---exclusive-technavio-report-301595619.html

SOURCE Technavio

