USD 27.19 Mn growth opportunity in Polymer Foam Market | APAC to occupy 46% of the global market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polymer Foam Market by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's latest offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 27.19 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period. APAC is identified as the key region in terms of revenue generation. Population growth, economic growth, and the rising disposable incomes of the people in India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and China are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Foam Market by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global polymer foam market is fragmented is highly competitive with the existence of a large number of key players. Also, there are a sizeable number of small local and regional vendors with significant shares in the market. Vendors compete on the basis of factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Arkema Group, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Boyd Corp., FXI, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Meenakshi Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., RAG-Stiftung, Recticel NV, Rogers Foam Corp., SABIC, The Dow Chemical Co., Toray Industries Inc., Tosoh Corp., Vita Holdings Ltd., Woodbridge Foam Corp., and Zotefoams Plc are identified some of the major market participants. Growth in the bedding and furniture industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental hazards due to the manufacture and application of PU might hamper the market growth.

Polymer Foam Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global polymer foam market is segmented as below:

Application

The packaging segment holds the largest share of the market. The extensive use of polymer foams for packaging lightweight, fragile, and shock-sensitive products. Also, properties of polymer foams such as low weight, better surface protection, and thermal insulation are increasing their applications in the packaging industry.

Type

The market growth in the PU segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the construction and infrastructure industries and the thriving global automotive industry are driving the growth of the market in the PU segment.

Geography

APAC is the dominating region in the market, occupying 46% of the global market share. The rapid growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing demand for polymer foams from the construction industry in China and India is contributing to the growth of the market.

Polymer Foam Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist polymer foam market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polymer foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polymer foam market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polymer foam market vendors

Polymer Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema Group, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Boyd Corp., FXI, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Meenakshi Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., RAG-Stiftung, Recticel NV, Rogers Foam Corp., SABIC, The Dow Chemical Co., Toray Industries Inc., Tosoh Corp., Vita Holdings Ltd., Woodbridge Foam Corp., and Zotefoams Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

