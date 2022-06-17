USD 27.6 Billion Growth in Diaper Market | Rapid Adoption of Baby Diapers in Developing Regions to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diaper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diaper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the diaper market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 27.6 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rapid adoption of baby diapers in developing regions is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global diaper market. Technological advances and innovations in the material and design of diapers have resulted in the introduction of several novel products with superior properties. The rise in awareness regarding baby health and hygiene and the increase in disposable income are the key aspects contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Challenge: Environmental pollution is a major challenge for the global diaper market growth. Diapers are posing a major threat to the environment due to the non-biodegradable materials used in their manufacture. Diapers are made up of materials such as plastic, elastics, and superabsorbent polymers, which require a long time to degrade. Disposable diapers make up more than 40% of the non-biodegradable waste in the US. As a result, several consumers are shifting to eco-friendly diapers, which will cause a slight disturbance to the overall market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report right here!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The diaper market report is segmented by Type (baby diapers and adult diapers) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).

Story continues

The baby diaper type segment held the largest diaper market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The demand for eco-friendly and high-absorbent diapers is on the rise because a growing number of consumers are looking for diapers that help keep their babies dry and free from rashes. Such factors will increase the market demand during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for global diaper market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rapid adoption of baby diapers in developing regions will facilitate the global diaper market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Mineral Cosmetics Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Professional Haircare Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Diaper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.74% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 27.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Essity Aktiebolag (publ), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Oji Holdings Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, SCA Group, The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Adult diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Attends Healthcare Products Inc.

10.4 Essity Aktiebolag

10.5 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

10.6 Kao Corp.

10.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.9 Medline Industries Inc.

10.10 Oji Holdings Corp.

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

10.12 Unicharm Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-27-6-billion-growth-in-diaper-market--rapid-adoption-of-baby-diapers-in-developing-regions-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301568932.html

SOURCE Technavio