U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.25
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,693.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,577.75
    +32.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.20
    -4.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    -1.06 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.77
    +0.53 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9090
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,339.12
    -2,064.02 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,467.04
    -38.11 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.23
    -1.39 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

USD 27.71 Billion Industry, Human Insulin Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Restraining Factors, Trends, Analysis Report [2026]

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key Players Covered in the Human Insulin Market Research Report Are Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International, GmbH, Biocon, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Julphar, Wockhard and other key market players.

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human insulin market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.71 billion by 2026. International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reported that around 425 million people across the world suffer from diabetes. This shows that the rising prevalence of diabetes is propelling growth in the market.

Fortune Business Insights in a new report, predicts the market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In 2018, the market value stood at USD 21.26 billion in 2018. The adoption of delivery devices primarily for insulin administration is increasing, thus driving the market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/human-insulin-market-100395


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

3.4%

2026 Value Projection

USD 27.71 billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 21.26 billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

135

Segments covered

By Type, By Diabetes Type, By Distribution Channel, Retail Pharmacy

Growth Drivers

Presence of Giant Insulin Manufacturers to Give Impetus to the Growth in North America

Novo Nordisk to Expand its Insulin Manufacturing Plant in India

Eli Lilly & Company to Launch Analogue Humalog Insulin in the U.S.


Novo Nordisk to Expand its Insulin Manufacturing Plant in India

The prevalence of diabetes is increasing across the world, one of the primary human insulin market trends. In a 2017 report published by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), it was found that around 30.3 million people in the U.S. suffered from diabetes. Furthermore, it was stated that among the above numbers, around 23.1 million were diagnosed, while the rest were not diagnosed.

The increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is the primary reason behind the prevalence of diabetes. This, as a result, will fuel demand for insulin pens and insulin injections among masses. Consequently, Biocon plans to develop an oral insulin tablet called Tregopil for people suffering from Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. This tablet aims to improve the post-prandial blood sugar control and has minimum side-effects. As per the report, companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk A/S hold the maximum share in the global market.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/human-insulin-market-100395


Presence of Giant Insulin Manufacturers to Give Impetus to the Growth in North America

From a geographical standpoint, North America continues to maintain its dominance in the global human insulin market through the forecast years. The report indicates that the market in this region was worth USD 10.42 billion in the year 2018. The growth in the market is driven by the existence of key insulin manufacturers and robust competition among each other.

In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of type 1 diabetes in North America is enabling growth in the market. The higher prices of insulin in the U.S. is likely to garner growth in the market, which in turn, will foster the human insulin market size in North America. Other factors driving the insulin drugs market in this region are increasing healthcare spending and rising research and development (R&D) activities for the successful development of biosimilars.

Eli Lilly & Company to Launch Analogue Humalog Insulin in the U.S.

Among products, analogue insulin covered the maximum part in the human insulin market share in 2018. Analogue insulin helps to control blood sugar levels in people suffering from type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Driven by this, the adoption of analogue insulin is increasing, which increases the human insulin market size.

This, coupled with the recent launch of generic insulin, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Eli Lilly and Company announced the launch of a generic version of analogue Humalog insulin called Insulin Lispro in April 2019. Owing to the cheaper rates of Humalog, this insulin is more accessible to diabetic patients in the country. This segment is expected to drive the human insulin market in the foreseeable future.


Quick Buy Human Insulin Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100395


The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Pharmaceuticals market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

Some of the other key players operating in the market are:

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Sanofi

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Biocon

  • Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

  • Julphar

  • Wockhard

  • Other prominent players


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/human-insulin-market-100395


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Diabetes - Key Countries

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Brand Analysis

    • Key Market Strategies of Leading Players

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

  • Global Insulin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Analogue Insulin

        • Long-acting

        • Fast-acting

        • Premix

      • Traditional Human Insulin

        • Long-acting

        • Short-acting

        • Fast-acting

  • North America Insulin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Type

      • Analogue Insulin

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Diabetes Type

      • Diabetes Type 1

      • Diabetes Type 2

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Retail Pharmacies

      • Hospital Pharmacies

      • Online Pharmacies

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

        • Premix

        • Long-acting

        • Fast-acting

        • Premix

      • Traditional Human Insulin

        • Long-acting

        • Short-acting

        • Fast-acting

  • Europe Insulin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Type

      • Analogue Insulin

    • Market Analysis – By Diabetes Type

      • Diabetes Type 1

      • Diabetes Type 2

    • Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

      • Retail Pharmacies

      • Hospital Pharmacies

      • Online Pharmacies

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

        • Premix

        • Long-acting

        • Fast-acting

        • Premix

      • Traditional Human Insulin

        • Long-acting

        • Short-acting

        • Fast-acting

    • Market Analysis – By Diabetes Type

      • Diabetes Type 1

      • Diabetes Type 2

    • Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

      • Retail Pharmacies

      • Hospital Pharmacies

      • Online Pharmacies

    • Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

        • Premix

Continued...


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/human-insulin-market-100395


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/human-insulin-market-9471


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma touring Dutch research institutes-SCMP

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has been touring Dutch research institutions to pursue his interests in agriculture technology, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP)reported, quoting people familiar with his trip. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. Ma, once China's most famous and outspoken entrepreneur, reappeared in Hong Kong in October, where he met at least "a few" business associates over meals, two sources told Reuters.

  • Jack Ma Tours Netherlands in Farming Technology Quest, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is visiting research institutions in the Netherlands to further his interest in agriculture-related technology, South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet

  • Uncertainty dogs 787 deliveries, MAX approval ahead of Boeing Q3

    Hopes of an imminent breakthrough in deliveries of Boeing Co's 787 jetliner were fading on Tuesday after a top supplier reported a lull in activity and two industry sources said the jetmaker continued to wade through lingering factory problems. Boeing shares fell 1.4% on the eve of quarterly earnings due on Wednesday, reaching their lowest level since Sept. 21 as uncertainty continues to plague its main commercial programs. "There is a substantial risk that Boeing will recognize a charge related to the program at Q3 results," Bernstein analyst Doug Harned wrote last week.

  • The Oil Bulls Are Running Riot

    With the exception of a major breakthrough in the negotiations between Iran and the EU, there is very little downside risk for oil prices this week

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Volvo IPO Prices Lower Than Expected Despite Ambitious EV Plans

    The Swedish auto maker’s pricing highlights investors’ unwillingness to lend traditional car makers the valuations enjoyed by younger electric-vehicle companies.

  • Google Growth Overshadowed by Slower YouTube and Cloud Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly sales that topped Wall Street estimates, reflecting robust advertiser spending, but disappointing results from its YouTube and cloud-computing divisions weighed on the stock.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talki

  • China Gas Stations Ration Diesel Adding to Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fuel retailers in parts of China are rationing diesel volumes to customers as the nation ramps up efforts to avert a similar supply crunch that’s engulfing the coal and natural gas sectors.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age

    Too many Americans are unprepared for retirement, according to a PwC analysis. Around a quarter of U.S. adults have no savings at all for retirement, and only 36% are on track. Fortunately, several major brokerages offer age-based benchmarks that folks would … Continue reading → The post Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon earnings preview: With hundreds of thousands of job openings, labor will be in focus

    Analysts continue to be upbeat about Amazon, though there are risks facing the company, such as the tight labor market and possible government regulation.

  • Alphabet earns record profit on Google ad surge

    (Reuters) -Google owner Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported higher than expected third-quarter ad sales, a sign that the business is overcoming new limits on tracking mobile users and that online shopping is as popular as ever heading into the holiday season. Through its search engine, YouTube video service and partnerships across the Web, Google sells more internet ads than any other company. Google advertising revenue rose 41% to $53.1 billion during the third quarter.

  • Bakkt CEO on the interconnection between crypto and the traditional financial system

    In a cryptocurrency panel hosted by Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger, Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael discusses the future of cryptocurrencies and the traidtional banking system.

  • These are the 2 main reasons you should consider adding semiconductor stocks to your portfolio now

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.