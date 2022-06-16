USD 27.72 Billion Growth in Global Medical Marijuana Market| 57% Growth to Originate in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Marijuana Market size is expected to grow by USD 27.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The rising number of product launches is notably driving the medical marijuana market growth, although factors such as side effects associated with inappropriate use of medical marijuana may impede the market growth.

Medical Marijuana Market: Application Landscape

Application

Geography

The chronic pain segment's medical marijuana market share will expand significantly. Medical marijuana is becoming more widely accepted as a viable alternative to standard pain relievers. Adults with chronic pain are on the rise in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. This feature, together with the rising popularity of medicinal marijuana, has the potential to increase the market's growth pace during the projection period.

Medical Marijuana Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will account for 46% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for medical marijuana are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Government initiatives, such as the decision to legalize the use of marijuana as a medicine for epilepsy, will aid the growth of the medical marijuana market in North America over the forecast period.

Medical Marijuana Market: Vendors

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

DEMECAN Holding GmbH

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Tilray Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Medical Marijuana Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical marijuana market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies an increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Medical Marijuana Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 27.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

