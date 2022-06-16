U.S. markets closed

USD 27.72 Billion Growth in Global Medical Marijuana Market| 57% Growth to Originate in North America | Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Marijuana Market size is expected to grow by USD 27.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The rising number of product launches is notably driving the medical marijuana market growth, although factors such as side effects associated with inappropriate use of medical marijuana may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Marijuana Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The report identifies North America as the key growth region for the market and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. For more details, Get a Sample Report Instantly

Medical Marijuana Market: Application Landscape

  • Application

  • Geography

The chronic pain segment's medical marijuana market share will expand significantly. Medical marijuana is becoming more widely accepted as a viable alternative to standard pain relievers. Adults with chronic pain are on the rise in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. This feature, together with the rising popularity of medicinal marijuana, has the potential to increase the market's growth pace during the projection period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report.

Medical Marijuana Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will account for 46% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for medical marijuana are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Government initiatives, such as the decision to legalize the use of marijuana as a medicine for epilepsy, will aid the growth of the medical marijuana market in North America over the forecast period.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Grab Sample Report Now!

Medical Marijuana Market: Vendors

  • Aphria Inc.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • Cannabis Sativa Inc.

  • Canopy Growth Corp.

  • Cronos Group Inc.

  • DEMECAN Holding GmbH

  • GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • Medical Marijuana Inc.

  • Tilray Inc.

  • VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Medical Marijuana Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical marijuana market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies an increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Medical Marijuana Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 27.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.08

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Nausea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aphria Inc.

  • 10.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • 10.5 Cannabis Sativa Inc.

  • 10.6 Canopy Growth Corp.

  • 10.7 Cronos Group Inc.

  • 10.8 DEMECAN Holding GmbH

  • 10.9 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • 10.10 Medical Marijuana Inc.

  • 10.11 Tilray Inc.

  • 10.12 VIVO Cannabis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-27-72-billion-growth-in-global-medical-marijuana-market-57-growth-to-originate-in-north-america--technavio-301567523.html

SOURCE Technavio

