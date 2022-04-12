USD 27.9 Bn growth expected in Lottery Market in the US | Driven by high penetration of smartphones | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 27.90 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 5.24% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the growth of the lottery market in the US.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lottery Market in US by Type and Platform - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Free Sample Report Now for highlights on the present and future trends impacting the market growth.

The market is driven by the high penetration of smartphones. The adoption of smart devices such as smartphones in the US has increased significantly over the years. For instance, in 2021, about 75% of the US population had smartphones as compared to 2019 when 69% of the US population had smartphones. The growth in the adoption of smartphones can be attributed to factors such as the declining average selling price of smartphones and developments in communication network infrastructure. The increasing adoption of smartphones has been rapidly transforming the gambling industry. Smartphones are becoming one of the major platforms for online gambling owing to the ease of access to casino games and e-sports betting. Thus, with the increasing adoption of smartphones, the growth of the lottery market in the US is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, technological advancements will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Lottery Market in US: Technological advancements

The advent of the latest technologies such as big data, analytics, IoT, and AI is expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players. For instance, by integrating data analytics, lottery companies can predict trends, forecast demand, reach the targeted audiences, and make appropriate decisions. It can also be used to expand the customer base and gain a competitive edge in the industry. Similarly, technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence are enabling operators to offer a realistic and omnichannel experience to customers. Many such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Story continues

Get additional highlights on other factors impacting market growth. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Lottery Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the lottery market in US by type (scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries) and platform (traditional and online).

By type, the scratch-off games segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the low cost of scratch cards and the instant chances of winning. Similarly, by platform, the traditional segment held the largest share in the market in 2021. Factors such as the expansion of lottery retailers, increasing lottery prize money, and liberalization of government regulations are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in these segments will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Online Lottery Market in China by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gambling Market in APAC by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lottery Market in US: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Traditional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arizona Lottery

Connecticut Lottery Corp.

Florida Lottery

International Game Technology plc

New York State Gaming Commission

Pennsylvania Lottery

Pollard Banknote Ltd.

Scientific Games Corp.

Texas Lottery Commission

The California State Lottery

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-27-9-bn-growth-expected-in-lottery-market-in-the-us--driven-by-high-penetration-of-smartphones--technavio-301521082.html

SOURCE Technavio