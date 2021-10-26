U.S. markets closed

USD 275.04 Mn growth in Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market size is expected to increase by USD 275.04 million from 2021 to 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 8%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2021-2025

The low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Construction, Automotive, Electrical and electronic, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The increasing demand for environment-friendly flame retardant polypropylene is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market during the forecast period.

Also, the easy availability of polypropylene and flame retardancy properties of polypropylene will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The low smoke halogen-free flame retardant polypropylene market covers the following areas:

Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Sizing
Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Forecast
Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Albemarle Corp.

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • Celanese Corp.

  • Clariant International Ltd.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • LANXESS AG

  • RTP Co.

  • Thor Group Ltd.

  • Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Global Bio Polypropylene Market - Global bio polypropylene market is segmented by Application (Injection molding, Fiber, Films, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Flexible Foam Market - Global flexible foam market is segmented by application (furnishings, transportation, packaging, and others), type (polyurethane flexible foams, polyethylene flexible foams, polypropylene flexible foams, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 275.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.35

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Celanese Corp., Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LANXESS AG, RTP Co., Thor Group Ltd., and Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-275-04-mn-growth-in-low-smoke-halogen-free-flame-retardant-polypropylene-market--technavio-301406573.html

SOURCE Technavio

