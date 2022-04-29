U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

USD 275.46 Mn growth expected in Coalbed Methane Market in South and Central America | Brazil to emerge as key market | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coalbed methane market size in South and Central America is expected to increase by USD 275.46 million between 2021 and 2026. Technavio anticipates the market to observe a YOY growth of 7.31% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. The report identifies Brazil as the major market for coalbed methane in South and Central America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coalbed Methane Market in South and Central America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The full report provides a detailed analysis of the current market size, future opportunities, and other statistics to help businesses make informed decisions.

Download Our Report Sample to know more about the report coverage.

The coalbed methane market in central and south America is concentrated and is characterized by the presence of few regional and international players. Technavio identifies Baker Hughes Co., Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, ConocoPhillips Co., Igas Energy plc, Santos Ltd., SGS SA, and Shell plc as dominant players in the market.

Factors such as an increase in the demand for clean fuel and rising prospective for greenhouse gas reduction will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the drawbacks associated with coalbed methane production, technical, economic, environmental and regulatory, and volatile crude oil prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get more highlights on the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the growth of vendors. Request a Sample Report

Coalbed Methane Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Coalbed Methane Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geographic

By application, the market will observe significant growth in the industrial segment over the forecast period. The increasing use demand for coalbed methane from industrial operators is driving the growth of the segment.

By region, Brazil will present several growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The country currently holds 40% of the market share. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coalbed methane market report covers the following areas:

Coalbed Methane Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coalbed methane market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coalbed methane market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coalbed Methane Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coalbed methane market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the coalbed methane market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the coalbed methane market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coalbed methane market vendors

Coalbed Methane Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 275.46 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.31

Regional analysis

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and Rest of Americas

Performing market contribution

Brazil at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, ConocoPhillips Co., Igas Energy plc, Santos Ltd., SGS SA, and Shell plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Peru - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 10.4 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA

  • 10.5 ConocoPhillips Co.

  • 10.6 Igas Energy plc

  • 10.7 Santos Ltd.

  • 10.8 SGS SA

  • 10.9 Shell plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

