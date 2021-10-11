U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

USD 275.68 mn growth in Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market|Evolving Opportunities with Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and Eaton Corporation Plc | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The Industrial clutches and brakes market size is expected to increase by USD 275.68 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.25%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Uncover insightful information on industrial clutches and brakes market companies - Request a Free Sample Report!

The industrial clutches and brakes market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by Increasing demand for higher capacity conveyor drives. However, the growing manufacturing cost of neodymium magnets may hamper the market.

The Industrial Clutches And Brakes Market is segmented by Product (Mechanical friction clutches and brakes, Electromagnetic clutches and brakes, Over-running and heavy-duty clutches and brakes, and Other clutches and brakes), End-user (Oil and gas industry, Mining industry, Power industry, and Other industries), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial clutches and brakes market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Electroid Co.

  • GKN Automotive Ltd.

  • Hilliard Corp.

  • Lenze SE

  • Nexen Group Inc.

  • Regal Beloit Corp.

  • The Rowland Co.

  • Thomson Industries Inc.

Industrial Clutches And Brakes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 275.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.62

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Electroid Co., GKN Automotive Ltd., Hilliard Corp., Lenze SE, Nexen Group Inc., Regal Beloit Corp., The Rowland Co., and Thomson Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

