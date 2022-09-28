U.S. markets open in 4 hours

USD 28.28 Bn growth expected in Vaccines Market -- Driven by increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccines Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 28.28 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the growth of the market. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccines Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccines Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches. The rising prevalence of various diseases has necessitated vaccine manufacturers to invest heavily in their technical capabilities to develop new drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with the government, researchers, manufacturers, purchasers, and policymakers to deliver successful vaccine innovations. In addition, governments across the world are increasing the allocation of funds toward the development and launch of new vaccines. For instance, in March 2021, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) proposed to invest approximately USD 10 million in a Hyderabad-based company Virchow Biotech, to produce up to 200 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. Many such developments are expected to foster the growth of the global vaccines market during the forecast period. Learn more about the other factors driving the growth of the market. Buy Report Now

As per Technavio, the development of nanoparticle vaccines will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Vaccines Market: Development of nanoparticle vaccines

The traditional way of creating vaccines includes the development of vaccines from protein subunits and killed pathogens and some vaccines are based on live attenuated organisms. These vaccines have the risk of regaining their pathogenicity under certain immunocompromised conditions. To overcome such challenges, researchers and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of nanoparticle-based vaccines. These have higher efficacies and can have targeted deliveries to achieve desired immune responses. Such benefits are increasing investments in the R&D of nanoparticle-based vaccines globally. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global vaccines market during the forecast period.

Vaccines Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the vaccines market by type (prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market will observe significant growth in the prophylactic vaccines segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for prophylactic vaccines to treat various viral diseases such as Hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), whooping cough, pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, and shingles.

The North American region led the vaccines market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing number of immunization programs and the strong prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HIV, measles, malaria, and tuberculosis, and non-infectious diseases such as cancer.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Vaccines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 28.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Prophylactic vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Therapeutic vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • 10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.5 Bavarian Nordic AS

  • 10.6 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

  • 10.7 BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 CSL Ltd.

  • 10.9 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

  • 10.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.12 Gradalis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Vaccines Market 2022-2026
Global Vaccines Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-28-28-bn-growth-expected-in-vaccines-market--driven-by-increased-funding-for-vaccine-development-and-new-vaccine-launches-301634257.html

SOURCE Technavio

