USD 28.28 Bn growth expected in Vaccines Market -- Driven by increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Vaccines Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 28.28 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the growth of the market. Download PDF Report Sample

The market is driven by increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches. The rising prevalence of various diseases has necessitated vaccine manufacturers to invest heavily in their technical capabilities to develop new drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with the government, researchers, manufacturers, purchasers, and policymakers to deliver successful vaccine innovations. In addition, governments across the world are increasing the allocation of funds toward the development and launch of new vaccines. For instance, in March 2021, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) proposed to invest approximately USD 10 million in a Hyderabad-based company Virchow Biotech, to produce up to 200 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. Many such developments are expected to foster the growth of the global vaccines market during the forecast period. Learn more about the other factors driving the growth of the market. Buy Report Now

As per Technavio, the development of nanoparticle vaccines will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Vaccines Market: Development of nanoparticle vaccines

The traditional way of creating vaccines includes the development of vaccines from protein subunits and killed pathogens and some vaccines are based on live attenuated organisms. These vaccines have the risk of regaining their pathogenicity under certain immunocompromised conditions. To overcome such challenges, researchers and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of nanoparticle-based vaccines. These have higher efficacies and can have targeted deliveries to achieve desired immune responses. Such benefits are increasing investments in the R&D of nanoparticle-based vaccines globally. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global vaccines market during the forecast period.

Vaccines Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the vaccines market by type (prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market will observe significant growth in the prophylactic vaccines segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for prophylactic vaccines to treat various viral diseases such as Hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), whooping cough, pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, and shingles.

The North American region led the vaccines market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing number of immunization programs and the strong prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HIV, measles, malaria, and tuberculosis, and non-infectious diseases such as cancer.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 28.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

