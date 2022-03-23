USD 280.45 million growth expected in Vanilla Market | Driven by health benefits of vanilla | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vanilla market size is expected to increase by USD 280.45 million between 2021 and 2026. Technavio expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 4.61% in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. The report on the vanilla market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the health benefits of vanilla as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the increasing global vegan population will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Vanilla is antibacterial and rich in antioxidants. This helps in cleansing the skin and arresting the occurrence of pimples and acne. It also prevents skin damage caused by free radicals. Vanilla extracts are known to have soothing effects on people diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorders. Vanilla extracts are also beneficial in regulating menstruation in women and boosting testosterone levels in men. Many such benefits are increasing the demand for vanilla, which is driving the growth of the market.
The vanilla market is segmented by application (food and beverages and pharmaceuticals and cosmetics) and geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
By application, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing use of vanilla as a flavoring agent in various food products such as ice creams and beverages. Also, the growing consumer demand for ethnic flavors will be contributing to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Similarly, about 31% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of new vanilla-based products and the wide application of vanilla in medicinal and cosmetic products are driving the growth of the regional market. Indonesia and China are the key markets for vanilla in APAC.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The vanilla market covers the following areas:
