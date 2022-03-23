U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

USD 280.45 million growth expected in Vanilla Market | Driven by health benefits of vanilla | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vanilla market size is expected to increase by USD 280.45 million between 2021 and 2026. Technavio expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 4.61% in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. The report on the vanilla market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Latest market research report titled Vanilla Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Know more about the report coverage. Download a Free Sample Report Now

The report identifies the health benefits of vanilla as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the increasing global vegan population will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Vanilla is antibacterial and rich in antioxidants. This helps in cleansing the skin and arresting the occurrence of pimples and acne. It also prevents skin damage caused by free radicals. Vanilla extracts are known to have soothing effects on people diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorders. Vanilla extracts are also beneficial in regulating menstruation in women and boosting testosterone levels in men. Many such benefits are increasing the demand for vanilla, which is driving the growth of the market.

Identify other factors influencing market growth. Download a Free Sample Report

The vanilla market is segmented by application (food and beverages and pharmaceuticals and cosmetics) and geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing use of vanilla as a flavoring agent in various food products such as ice creams and beverages. Also, the growing consumer demand for ethnic flavors will be contributing to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Similarly, about 31% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of new vanilla-based products and the wide application of vanilla in medicinal and cosmetic products are driving the growth of the regional market. Indonesia and China are the key markets for vanilla in APAC.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The vanilla market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

The vanilla market is fragmented and is fiercely competitive on a global scale. Vendors are focusing on expanding their geographic reach, creating brand awareness, and gaining a competitive advantage over their rivals. Vendors are also adopting mergers and acquisitions as one of their key growth strategies. Technavio identifies the following vendors as dominant players in the market.

  • Amadeus Trading Co.

  • Apex Flavors Inc.

  • Boston Vanilla Bean Co.

  • Charles H. Baldwin and Sons

  • Daintree Vanilla and Spice

  • E.A. Weber and Co.

  • Eurovanille

  • Frontier Co op

  • Lochhead Manufacturing Co.

  • MacTaggarts Brand

  • McCormick and Co. Inc

  • Mikoya Kasho Co. Ltd.

  • Nielsen Massey Vanillas Inc.

  • Rodelle Inc.

  • SAMBIRANO AROMATIC

  • Shanks Extracts Inc.

  • Tharakan and Co.

  • Touton SA

  • Vanilla Food Co.

  • VanillaPura

Vanilla Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 280.45 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.61

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Indonesia, China, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amadeus Trading Co., Apex Flavors Inc., Boston Vanilla Bean Co., Charles H. Baldwin and Sons, Daintree Vanilla and Spice, E.A. Weber and Co., Eurovanille, Frontier Co op, Lochhead Manufacturing Co., MacTaggarts Brand, McCormick and Co. Inc, Mikoya Kasho Co. Ltd., Nielsen Massey Vanillas Inc., Rodelle Inc., SAMBIRANO AROMATIC, Shanks Extracts Inc., Tharakan and Co., Touton SA, Vanilla Food Co., and VanillaPura

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amadeus Trading Co.

  • 10.4 Boston Vanilla Bean Co.

  • 10.5 Frontier Co op

  • 10.6 MacTaggarts Brand

  • 10.7 McCormick and Co. Inc

  • 10.8 Nielsen Massey Vanillas Inc.

  • 10.9 Rodelle Inc.

  • 10.10 Tharakan and Co.

  • 10.11 Touton SA

  • 10.12 Vanilla Food Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-280-45-million-growth-expected-in-vanilla-market--driven-by-health-benefits-of-vanilla--technavio-301508155.html

SOURCE Technavio

