USD 293.93 Mn Growth in Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Increased Participation and Inclusion of Kiteboarding in Olympics | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 -- The " Kiteboarding Equipment Market by Product (Kites, Accessories, and Boards), Distribution Channel (Retail and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Kiteboarding Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics and the rising popularity of beach culture and adventure tourism are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the risk of accidents limiting interest in kiteboarding will challenge market growth.

The kiteboarding equipment market report is segmented by Product (Kites, Accessories, and Boards), Distribution Channel (Retail and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Italy are the key markets for kiteboarding equipment in Europe.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Best Kiteboarding

BOARDS and MORE GmbH

Cabrinhakites Inc.

F-ONE

Litewave Kiteboards

Kiteboarding Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 293.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 48% Key consumer countries Germany, US, France, Australia, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, Shriro Holdings Ltd., and Switch Kiteboarding Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

