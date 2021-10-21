U.S. markets open in 8 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.00
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,406.00
    -71.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,323.75
    -53.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.30
    -5.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0600
    -0.2690 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,111.55
    +1,087.88 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,537.20
    +56.39 (+3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,838.67
    -416.88 (-1.42%)
     

USD 293.93 Mn Growth in Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Increased Participation and Inclusion of Kiteboarding in Olympics | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kiteboarding Equipment Market by Product (Kites, Accessories, and Boards), Distribution Channel (Retail and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Kiteboarding Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Kiteboarding Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the kiteboarding equipment market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 293.53 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics and the rising popularity of beach culture and adventure tourism are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the risk of accidents limiting interest in kiteboarding will challenge market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

The kiteboarding equipment market report is segmented by Product (Kites, Accessories, and Boards), Distribution Channel (Retail and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Italy are the key markets for kiteboarding equipment in Europe.

Get more insights on the contribution of all the segments and regional growth.
Download a Free Sample Report Now

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Best Kiteboarding

  • BOARDS and MORE GmbH

  • Cabrinhakites Inc.

  • F-ONE

  • Litewave Kiteboards

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.

Related Reports:

Global Surfboard Market - Global surfboard market is segmented by product (shortboards, longboards, and others), end-user (recreational users and professional users), distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Stand-up Paddleboard Market - Global stand-up paddleboard market is segmented by Product (Inflatables and Hardboards), Distribution Channel (Sports goods retailers, Department stores, and Online retailers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Kiteboarding Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 293.53 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.97

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 48%

Key consumer countries

Germany, US, France, Australia, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, Shriro Holdings Ltd., and Switch Kiteboarding

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-293-93-mn-growth-in-kiteboarding-equipment-market-2021-2025--driven-by-increased-participation-and-inclusion-of-kiteboarding-in-olympics--technavio-301405103.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Shares Plunge on Report of Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report in Politico said the pharmaceutical company was having difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards.

  • Oil Steadies Near 7-Year High After Surprise Drop in Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near a seven-year high following a surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and a robust decline in fuel supplies. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York traded near $83

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China's regulators in 2020. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. The Diario de Mallorca newspaper said Ma was seen on Tuesday in the port of Andratx buying home decor at a local store.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Break Out but Prices are Overbought

    The dollar dropped sharply

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Oil mixed, but solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, paring earlier gains, as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally while solid demand in the United States and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices underpinned market sentiment. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.47 a barrel. "We saw some correction with Brent, but overall sentiment remained bullish as there have been no large increases in output by the United States or OPEC," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

  • Elliott Management Has Large Position in Canadian National Railway

    Activist investor Elliott Management has a big stake in Canadian National Railway, adding to pressure on the railroad after its CEO resigned following a failed bid for rival Kansas City Southern.

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • A Macy’s Spinoff of E-Commerce Might Not Make Sense. Here’s Why.

    The model of selling third-party brands in malls and online is likely to be challenged for years to come, CitiGroup analyst Paul Lejuez says.

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • U.S. oil prices up a 5th session as domestic supplies post a surprise decline

    Oil futures finish higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a surprise weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories and a drop in gasoline stocks to their lowest in almost two years, even as China's move to bolster coal supplies looked to dull the outlook for oil demand.

  • Beyond Meat’s McDonald’s Test Might Not the Good News Everyone Hoped It Was

    Credit Suisse's Robert Moscow wrote that he thinks Beyond Meat will be less profitable in the third quarter, citing a decrease in food-service demand.

  • Oilfield Service Providers: Baker Hughes Earnings Miss After Halliburton Sees Long 'Upcycle'

    Baker Hughes earnings missed views amid soaring oil prices. Halliburton sees a long "upcycle." Schlumberger is on tap.