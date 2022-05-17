U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

USD 3.05 billion Potential Growth in Hand Hygiene Market Size | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled "Hand Hygiene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. This recent market analysis report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 3.05 billion from 2021 to 2026. The hand hygiene market is anticipated to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.73% during this period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hand Hygiene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Unlock more information on market growth. View our report sample!

Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the hand hygiene market as a part of the global personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes.

Gain further insights into the market by Downloading Our Sample!

Market Competitive Landscape

The hand hygiene market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. Some of the key players covered in this report include 3M Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., EcoHydra Technologies Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kutol Products Co., Medline Industries Inc., Neogen Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Cleenol Group Ltd., B4 Brands, Kiilto Family Group, Paul Hartmann AG, and Vi Jon Inc., among others.

For more insights on competitive strategies and vendor information, Get Our Sample Report Right Here!

Strategic Initiatives and Products launches

  • 3M Co. - The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as hand antiseptics, surgical scrubs, and dispensers under its brand Avagard.

  • Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as Softsoap.

  • GOJO Industries Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as alcohol-free hand sanitizer and hand wash.

Want to get this report customized or tailor-made to suit your business requirements, Speak to Our Analysts

Increasing use of skin-safe products to Boost the Market Positively

Many vendors are offering hand hygiene products that are made from organic ingredients, which keep the hands soft and supple. For instance, Crown offers Dermalux natural hand washes, which are made specifically for sensitive and dry skin. Thus, the increasing demand for skin-safe products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness about the toxicity of chemical ingredients likely to hinder the market growth

Most sanitizers use alcohol as an essential ingredient. However, it dries the skin and enables bacteria to multiply. Hand hygiene products also contain triclosan or triclocarban, which are agents that kill both bad and beneficial bacteria. The presence of sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) in most hand hygiene products can lead to cell membrane damage and loss of hair. All these factors pose a challenge to the growth of the global hand hygiene market during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample Now to gain more insights on the other factors influencing market growth

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The demand for hand hygiene products increased in APAC owing to the outbreak of diseases such as COVID-19 in different countries. The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 had a severe impact on the health and well-being of the people in different countries in APAC, such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. This increased the demand for hand sanitizers in 2020.

View report snapshot to learn more about the pandemic impact on the market and the industry

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in the demand for hand hygiene products from hospitals and the hospitality industry will drive the market growth through this segment.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high risk of contagious diseases turning epidemic will drive the hand hygiene market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for market share information of each contributing segment

Key Report Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive hand hygiene market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the hand hygiene market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hand hygiene market in North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America and the top 20 countries across these regions

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on over 20 industry-focused market vendors classified as dominant and strong players

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Related Reports

Home Healthcare Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Personal Care Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hand Hygiene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.3

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., EcoHydra Technologies Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kutol Products Co., Medline Industries Inc., Neogen Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Cleenol Group Ltd., B4 Brands, Kiilto Family Group, Paul Hartmann AG, and Vi Jon Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • 10.5 EcoHydra Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.6 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 GOJO Industries Inc.

  • 10.8 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 10.9 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

  • 10.10 The Clorox Co.

  • 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: https://www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-3-05-billion-potential-growth-in-hand-hygiene-market-size--17-000-technavio-reports-301547112.html

SOURCE Technavio

