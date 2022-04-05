USD 3.19 Bn growth in Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market | Driven by increasing adoption by aging population | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multivitamin and mineral supplements market size is expected to increase by USD 3.19 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market. The report also covers recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Learn more about the report coverage. Download a Free Sample Report Now

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of multivitamin and mineral supplements by the growing aging population. The rising prevalence of diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's has increased the health consciousness about degenerative functioning among the aging population worldwide. Hence, to prevent the risk of such conditions, baby boomers are engaging in physical activities such as traveling and increasing the intake of multivitamin and mineral supplements. By 2030, nearly 17% of the global population is expected to be aged over 60 years. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global multivitamin and mineral supplements market.

Discover other factors impacting the multivitamin and mineral supplements market size. Request a Free Sample Report

Major Five Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Companies:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers multivitamin and mineral supplements under the brand name HI-CAL.

Amway Corp.: The company offers multivitamin and mineral supplements under the brand name Nutrilite.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers multivitamin and mineral supplements under the brand name Ultralec.

BASF SE: The company offers dietary supplements with high-quality health ingredients. The products are based on solid scientific foundations and contribute to a longer, healthier, and more active life.

Bayer AG: The company offers multivitamin and mineral supplements under the brand name Redoxon.

Story continues

Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Companies: Segmentation Analysis

The 120-pages report segments the multivitamin and mineral supplements market by application (eye health supplements, bone and joint supplements, heart health supplements, and other supplements) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Eye health supplements - size and forecast 2021-2026

Bone and joint supplements - size and forecast 2021-2026

Heart health supplements - size and forecast 2021-2026

Other supplements - size and forecast 2021-2026

By application, the eye health supplements segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration across the world. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will have the largest share of the market. The regional market is driven by the rising number of product launches, continuous product innovations, increasing disposable income of consumers, and the growing appeal of leading healthy lifestyles. The US is the key market for multivitamin and mineral supplements in North America. However, the market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Get additional highlights on other dominant players and the major-revenue segments in the market. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Nutritional Supplements Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cognition Supplements Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., Glanbia Plc, Innophos Holdings Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kappa Ingredients GmbH, New Chapter Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite LLC, Pinnacle Health Nutrition Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., The Bountiful Co., and ZeaVision LLC. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Eye health supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Bone and joint supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Heart health supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Other supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Amway Corp.

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.6 BASF SE

10.7 Bayer AG

10.8 Glanbia Plc

10.9 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

10.10 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 Pharmavite LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

health: Includes veterinary drugs (excluded from the scope of the report)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-3-19-bn-growth-in-multivitamin-and-mineral-supplements-market--driven-by-increasing-adoption-by-aging-population--technavio-301515847.html

SOURCE Technavio