USD 3.31 Bn growth in Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025 | Increase in Demand for Biofuel to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine biotechnology market size is expected to increase by USD 3.31 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Marine Biotechnology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Marine Biotechnology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get highlights on the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AKER BIOMARINE AS, BASF SE, CP Kelco US Inc., Cyanotech Corp., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Marinomed Biotech AG, PharmaMar SA, and Sea Run Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in demand for biofuel will offer immense growth opportunities, legal and ethical issues associated with marine biotechnology will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Buy our full report for a detailed analysis of the growth contribution of each segment and region toward the market.


Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marine biotechnology market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising demand for natural compounds in the cosmetic industry as one of the prime reasons driving the marine biotechnology market growth during the next few years.

Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Marine Biotechnology Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Marine Biotechnology Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist marine biotechnology market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the marine biotechnology market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the marine biotechnology market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine biotechnology market vendors

Related Reports:
Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market - Global marine pharmaceuticals market is segmented by product (oncology, cardiovascular, anti-infectives, and others), source (invertebrate, vertebrate, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).


Global Antifreeze Proteins Market - Global antifreeze proteins market is segmented by application (healthcare, cosmetics, f&b, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).


Marine Biotechnology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.26

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AKER BIOMARINE AS, BASF SE, CP Kelco US Inc., Cyanotech Corp., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Marinomed Biotech AG, PharmaMar SA, and Sea Run Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologie s, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-3-31-bn-growth-in-marine-biotechnology-market-2021-2025--increase-in-demand-for-biofuel-to-boost-growth--technavio-301409138.html

SOURCE Technavio

