USD 3.31 Bn growth in Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025 | Increase in Demand for Biofuel to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine biotechnology market size is expected to increase by USD 3.31 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Marine Biotechnology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AKER BIOMARINE AS, BASF SE, CP Kelco US Inc., Cyanotech Corp., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Marinomed Biotech AG, PharmaMar SA, and Sea Run Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in demand for biofuel will offer immense growth opportunities, legal and ethical issues associated with marine biotechnology will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marine biotechnology market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising demand for natural compounds in the cosmetic industry as one of the prime reasons driving the marine biotechnology market growth during the next few years.

Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Marine Biotechnology Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Marine Biotechnology Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Marine Biotechnology Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine biotechnology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine biotechnology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine biotechnology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine biotechnology market vendors

Marine Biotechnology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKER BIOMARINE AS, BASF SE, CP Kelco US Inc., Cyanotech Corp., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Marinomed Biotech AG, PharmaMar SA, and Sea Run Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

