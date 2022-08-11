U.S. markets closed

USD 3.44 billion Growth in Parking Management Solutions Market with 32% Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parking Management Solutions Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Parking Management Solutions Market by Product, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

The potential growth difference for the parking management solutions market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.44 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global parking management solutions market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the parking management solutions market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read FREE Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing number of vehicles on the road is one of the key factors expected to drive market growth. The increasing number of vehicles is driving the demand for more advanced technology and solutions for the better management of parking spaces. Organizations and local government agencies that manage parking spaces are seeking solutions that can offer increased convenience to drivers, help in improved business functions, manage revenue, and reduce the overall cost of hardware and connectivity and other operations in parking spaces. In addition, The use of LPWAN technologies is a parking management solutions market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

  • Market Challenge: The lack of integration among siloed parking technologies will be a major challenge for the parking management solutions market during the forecast period. Legacy parking management solutions lack module- and component-level integration. Components such as enforcement systems, pay stations, mobile payments, sensors, off-street reservations, financial reconciliation systems, and business intelligence solutions coexist but do not share data with one another. Therefore, the platform cannot acquire parking data and is negatively affected by missing out on valuable applications such as urban parking guidance and parking space sharing. This has resulted in a non-integrated technology ecosystem of parking management products.

Unlock additional key market dynamics and their impact analysis, Request for FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation Insights:

The parking management solutions market report is segmented by Product (Revenue management, Security and surveillance, Access control, Reservation management, and Others), Type (Off-street parking and On-street parking), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-Generating Segment Analysis: The parking management solutions market share growth in the revenue management segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment will continue to dominate the market primarily because car parking service providers, including government agencies, are increasingly focusing on intelligent models to utilize the present parking facilities better. This is driving the adoption of revenue management software.

Regional Analysis: 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for parking management solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing digitization and autonomous vehicles will facilitate the parking management solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings     

  • Access more vendor profiles with their key offerings and strategic initiatives covered in this report, Download Sample Now!

