U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.50
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,103.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,503.00
    +10.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.70
    -0.31 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    -0.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9992
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    +0.65 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1691
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5800
    -0.1300 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,190.17
    +431.77 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.68
    +11.79 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.52
    +283.56 (+1.02%)
     

USD 3.50 billion Growth in Spandex Fiber Market Size due to the Growing Use of Spandex Fiber in Swimming and Sports Clothing - Technavio Exclusive Report

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Spandex Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.1%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global spandex fiber market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the spandex fiber market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Spandex Fiber Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
Spandex Fiber Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

For more insights into the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Spandex Fiber Market Dynamics

Key Trend: The growing use of spandex fiber in swimming and sports clothing is one of the key spandex fiber market trends contributing to the market growth. With the increasing population and changing lifestyles, sports gear has been gaining popularity in emerging markets of sportswear. Consumers are becoming more conscious regarding their health, which is increasing their involvement in sporting activities, which will enhance the demand for comfortable sportswear.

Key Driver: The increasing usage in the automotive industry is one of the key drivers supporting the spandex fiber market growth. The spandex fiber is increasingly used as a substitute for natural and synthetic rubber in industrial applications and is superior to rubber in terms of quality, lightness, suppleness, and adaptability. Furthermore, the growing demand for spandex fibers in the automotive and transportation industries for items such as automobile door panels, car seat covers, and vehicle wraps is propelling the market growth.

Request for a Sample Report and Get More Key Market Dynamic Highlights

Spandex Fiber Market Segment Analysis

  • Application

  • Geography

Download Sample PDF Report to Grab Segment-wise Contribution and Regional Opportunities

Spandex Fiber Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our spandex fiber market report covers the following areas:

Spandex Fiber Market Vendor Analysis

The spandex fiber market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the spandex fiber market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Spandex Fiber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The spandex fiber market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the spandex fiber market, including some of the vendors such as vendors:

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.: The company offers spandex fiber that is used in a broad array of fields with superior elastic stretch and recovery properties.

  • BASF SE: The company offers spandex fiber that is used for highly abrasion-resistant and flexible hoses, films, and cable sheathing.

  • Highsun Holding Group: The company offers various products which include hydrogen, liquid ammonia, cyclohexanone, ammonium sulfate, caprolactam, bright chips, spandex fiber, and many more.

  • Hyosung Corp.: The company offers spandex fiber with excellent dyeability and color fastness in blends with nylon

  • Indorama Corp.: The company offers spandex fiber under the brand name Inviya, that can stretch up to five times of its original length with excellent recovery.

  • LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co. Ltd.

  • PT. FILLATTICE Indah Industry

  • Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • TK Chemical Corp.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd.

  • Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co. Ltd.

Want to know more insights on the vendor profiles and strategic moves, Download Sample PDF

Spandex Fiber Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist spandex fiber market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the spandex fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the spandex fiber market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spandex fiber market vendors

Related Reports:

Bio-soluble Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cellulose Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aramid Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Spandex Fiber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.50 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.1

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Highsun Holding Group, Hyosung Corp., Indorama Corp., LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co. Ltd., PT. FILLATTICE Indah Industry, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., TK Chemical Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Apparel and clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Hyosung Corp.

  • 10.6 Indorama Corp.

  • 10.7 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Teijin Ltd.

  • 10.9 TK Chemical Corp.

  • 10.10 Toray Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-3-50-billion-growth-in-spandex-fiber-market-size-due-to-the-growing-use-of-spandex-fiber-in-swimming-and-sports-clothing---technavio-exclusive-report-301612556.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest App

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Woodside Energy pays out record half-year dividend on soaring gas prices

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have forced gas buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers in what was already a tight market. "We're in uncharted waters," Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told Reuters, pointing to the Platts JKM benchmark price assessment rocketing to $71 per million British thermal units and the Dutch TTF gas hub price last week hitting roughly the equivalent of an oil price of $600 a barrel.

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares his first job was at McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sharing via Twitter that his first job was at McDonald’s.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Fluor exploring rezoning headquarters land for residential development

    Fluor could be looking to convert more than 22 acres of its headquarters grounds into a residential development.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Meta’s WhatsApp could get boost from Jio grocery shopping

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of a Jio grocery platform in conjunction with WhatsApp.

  • Tesla hit with proposed class action over phantom braking issue

    A California owner of a Tesla Model 3 sued the electric vehicle maker in a proposed class action over cars suddenly stopping for non-existent obstacles, calling it a "frightening and dangerous nightmare," according to the lawsuit. Tesla has rushed its autonomous driving cars to market with unsafe technology, including its driver assistant system which the company calls Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, and its emergency braking system, according to the lawsuit by Jose Alvarez Toledo of San Francisco. This adds to growing public and regulatory scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistant technology, despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk promising full self-driving by this year-end.

  • Singapore introduces new work visa rules to woo foreign talent

    Singapore on Monday announced new work visa rules to woo foreign talent as the Asian financial hub looks to bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include a new five-year visa for people earning at least S$30,000 ($21,445.42) a month that allows holders to job for multiple companies at one time and grants their spouses eligibility to work. The new visa will be available from January.

  • Woodside Profit Surges Fivefold on Gas Prices, BHP Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Woodside Energy Group Ltd., Australia’s biggest oil and gas producer, said first-half profit soared more than fivefold on the back of higher prices and the takeover of BHP Group Ltd.’s energy assets.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ N

  • U.S. Utilities Desperately Need To Spend More On Energy Infrastructure

    As U.S. population growth slows, and efficiency picks up, U.S. utilities are less incentivized to invest in new infrastructure, but the sector must make sure