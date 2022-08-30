USD 3.50 billion Growth in Spandex Fiber Market Size due to the Growing Use of Spandex Fiber in Swimming and Sports Clothing - Technavio Exclusive Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Spandex Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.1%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global spandex fiber market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the spandex fiber market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Spandex Fiber Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

Spandex Fiber Market Dynamics

Key Trend: The growing use of spandex fiber in swimming and sports clothing is one of the key spandex fiber market trends contributing to the market growth. With the increasing population and changing lifestyles, sports gear has been gaining popularity in emerging markets of sportswear. Consumers are becoming more conscious regarding their health, which is increasing their involvement in sporting activities, which will enhance the demand for comfortable sportswear.

Key Driver: The increasing usage in the automotive industry is one of the key drivers supporting the spandex fiber market growth. The spandex fiber is increasingly used as a substitute for natural and synthetic rubber in industrial applications and is superior to rubber in terms of quality, lightness, suppleness, and adaptability. Furthermore, the growing demand for spandex fibers in the automotive and transportation industries for items such as automobile door panels, car seat covers, and vehicle wraps is propelling the market growth.

Spandex Fiber Market Segment Analysis

Application

Geography

Spandex Fiber Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our spandex fiber market report covers the following areas:

Spandex Fiber Market Vendor Analysis

The spandex fiber market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the spandex fiber market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Spandex Fiber Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The spandex fiber market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the spandex fiber market, including some of the vendors such as vendors:

Asahi Kasei Corp. : The company offers spandex fiber that is used in a broad array of fields with superior elastic stretch and recovery properties.

BASF SE: The company offers spandex fiber that is used for highly abrasion-resistant and flexible hoses, films, and cable sheathing.

Highsun Holding Group : The company offers various products which include hydrogen, liquid ammonia, cyclohexanone, ammonium sulfate, caprolactam, bright chips, spandex fiber, and many more.

Hyosung Corp .: The company offers spandex fiber with excellent dyeability and color fastness in blends with nylon

Indorama Corp. : The company offers spandex fiber under the brand name Inviya, that can stretch up to five times of its original length with excellent recovery.

LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co. Ltd.

PT. FILLATTICE Indah Industry

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

TK Chemical Corp.

Toray Industries Inc.

Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co. Ltd.

Spandex Fiber Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist spandex fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spandex fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spandex fiber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spandex fiber market vendors

Spandex Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.50 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Highsun Holding Group, Hyosung Corp., Indorama Corp., LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co. Ltd., PT. FILLATTICE Indah Industry, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., TK Chemical Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Apparel and clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Hyosung Corp.

10.6 Indorama Corp.

10.7 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.8 Teijin Ltd.

10.9 TK Chemical Corp.

10.10 Toray Industries Inc.

10.11 Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd.

10.12 Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

