USD 3.86 Bn incremental growth expected in Audience Analytics Market -- North America to have significant market share

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The audience analytics market size is expected to increase by USD 3.86 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audience Analytics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audience Analytics Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the rising penetration of mobile computing devices. In addition, recent developments are anticipated to boost the growth of the audience analytics market.

The adoption of smartphones and tablets has increased significantly across the world. This can be attributed to factors such as growing digital literacy, increasing per capita income, the growing availability of low-cost smartphones, and rising internet penetration. The high adoption of these mobile devices is encouraging various brands to develop their own mobile-compatible applications to enhance the customer experience. For instance, retailers are launching Shopping apps to offer better connectivity and easy payment options for an extremely convenient online shopping experience. These apps also record the personal information of users, which helps vendors retain customers through targeted advertising and by providing a tailored shopping experience. All these factors are fostering the growth of the global audience analytics market.

Major Audience Analytics Companies:

  • 3DiVi Inc

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • Alfi Inc

  • AlmondNet Inc

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

  • Brandchats

  • Brandwatch

  • CabinetM Inc

  • Comscore Inc.

  • Emplifi Inc

  • FiscOwl LLC

  • Flytxt

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Lotame Solutions Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Ormax Media Pvt Ltd

  • Quividi

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Sightcorp BV

  • StoryFit

  • Telmar Group Inc

  • Verimatrix Inc.

The global audience analytics market is segmented as follows:

Audience Analytics Market by Application

  • Sales and marketing management - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Customer experience engagement - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Competitive intelligence - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the sales and marketing management segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the need to analyze the opinions and views about the brand and products and obtain information on details that can help brands create awareness and connect with the customers.

Audience Analytics Market by Geography

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will dominate the market, occupying 44% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the high adoption of advanced technologies and the increasing demand for analytics solutions in various end-user industries, such as healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). The presence of some of the key vendors including International Business Machines Corp., Adobe, Inc., Comscore, Inc., and several others will also contribute to the growth of the audience analytics market in North America.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample PDF Report

Related Reports:

Audience Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.07

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3DiVi Inc, Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alfi Inc, AlmondNet Inc, Alphabet Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Brandchats, Brandwatch, CabinetM Inc, Comscore Inc., Emplifi Inc, FiscOwl LLC, Flytxt, International Business Machines Corp., Lotame Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Ormax Media Pvt Ltd, Quividi, SAS Institute Inc., Sightcorp BV, StoryFit, Telmar Group Inc, and Verimatrix Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Sales and marketing management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Customer experience engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Competitive intelligence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.6 Bosch Rexroth AG

  • 10.7 CabinetM Inc

  • 10.8 Comscore Inc.

  • 10.9 Emplifi Inc

  • 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.12 SAS Institute Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-3-86-bn-incremental-growth-expected-in-audience-analytics-market--north-america-to-have-significant-market-share-301632876.html

SOURCE Technavio

