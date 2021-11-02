USD 3.91 Bn growth in Greenhouse Market | Agra Tech Inc. and Argus Control Systems Ltd. emerge as Key Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The greenhouse market size is expected to grow by USD 3.91 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the greenhouse market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Greenhouse Market by Construction and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing requirement of fresh food and higher yield than traditional methods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Greenhouse Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Construction

Geography

By construction, the wood-framed structure generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, Europe is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 56% of the global market share. The Netherlands, Germany, and Spain are the key markets for greenhouse in Europe.

Greenhouse Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the greenhouse market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Gibraltar Industries Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas LLC, LOGIQS B.V., LumiGrow Inc., Richel Group SAS, and Rough Brothers Inc.

Rapid urbanization and the low availability of arable land is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the requirement of precision technology for a controlled growth environment and high initial cost of setup may threaten the growth of the market.

Greenhouse Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist greenhouse market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the greenhouse market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the greenhouse market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of greenhouse market vendors

Greenhouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.48 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 56% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, China, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Gibraltar Industries Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas LLC, LOGIQS B.V., LumiGrow Inc., Richel Group SAS, and Rough Brothers Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consume dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

