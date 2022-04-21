USD 30.23 billion growth expected in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market | Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. and Amgen Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 30.23 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The report identifies AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, and BeiGene Ltd. among others as dominant players in the market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key products offered by leading vendors, successful business strategies adopted by them, and the factors influencing the competitive landscape in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the introduction and approval of combination therapies is anticipated to boost the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market.

The rise in risk factors such as cigarette smoking, secondary smoking, air pollution, and occupational exposure have increased the prevalence of lung cancer globally. It is also one of the leading causes of cancer deaths globally. According to a study, in 2021, there were approximately 235,760 new cases of lung cancer in the US, and an estimated 131,880 people were expected to die of this disease. The prevalence of conditions such as non-small cell lung cancer is also on the rise in developing countries, especially in Asian countries owing to rapid industrial development and sub-urbanization. Many such factors are increasing the demand for drugs to cure the condition, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Vendors in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market:

The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is concentrated. The market is characterized by the presence of generic drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants that offer drugs for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Vendors are competing based on factors such as operational costs, innovations, price, and product quality. Vendors are also focusing on achieving a competitive edge by introducing new technologies and increasing their margins in response to changing market conditions in end-user facilities. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

BeiGene Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is segmented by product (biologics, small molecule targeted therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market: Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Biologics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Small molecule targeted therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Chemotherapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

The biologics segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer and the availability of biologics to treat the disease. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 39% of the global market share. The high prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer in the region is prompting government organizations to raise awareness through lung cancer screening programs such as National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program (NCCCP) and National Tobacco Control Program. In addition, the approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors with chemotherapy will drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 30.23 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Small molecule targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amgen Inc.

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

10.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.9 Merck KGaA

10.10 Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

