USD 30.23 billion growth expected in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market | Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. and Amgen Inc. | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 30.23 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The report identifies AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, and BeiGene Ltd. among others as dominant players in the market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key products offered by leading vendors, successful business strategies adopted by them, and the factors influencing the competitive landscape in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Sample Report Now to understand the scope of the report.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the introduction and approval of combination therapies is anticipated to boost the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market.

The rise in risk factors such as cigarette smoking, secondary smoking, air pollution, and occupational exposure have increased the prevalence of lung cancer globally. It is also one of the leading causes of cancer deaths globally. According to a study, in 2021, there were approximately 235,760 new cases of lung cancer in the US, and an estimated 131,880 people were expected to die of this disease. The prevalence of conditions such as non-small cell lung cancer is also on the rise in developing countries, especially in Asian countries owing to rapid industrial development and sub-urbanization. Many such factors are increasing the demand for drugs to cure the condition, which is driving the growth of the market.

Learn about other factors impacting the market growth. Request a Sample Report

Major Vendors in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market:

The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is concentrated. The market is characterized by the presence of generic drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants that offer drugs for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Vendors are competing based on factors such as operational costs, innovations, price, and product quality. Vendors are also focusing on achieving a competitive edge by introducing new technologies and increasing their margins in response to changing market conditions in end-user facilities. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Bayer AG

  • BeiGene Ltd.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Innovent Biologics Inc.

  • Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Novartis AG

  • Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Sanofi SA

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is segmented by product (biologics, small molecule targeted therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market: Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Biologics - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Small molecule targeted therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Chemotherapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

The biologics segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer and the availability of biologics to treat the disease. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 39% of the global market share. The high prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer in the region is prompting government organizations to raise awareness through lung cancer screening programs such as National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program (NCCCP) and National Tobacco Control Program. In addition, the approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors with chemotherapy will drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Gain access to vendor profiles and identify key revenue generating segments by purchasing our full report. View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Related Reports:

Cancer Biologics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Liver Cancer Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 30.23 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

12.28

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Small molecule targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • 10.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.9 Merck KGaA

  • 10.10 Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-30-23-billion-growth-expected-in-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-drugs-market--evolving-opportunities-with-abbvie-inc-and-amgen-inc--technavio-301528223.html

SOURCE Technavio

