USD 30.53 billion growth expected in Automotive ADAS Sensors Market | APAC to occupy 35% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive ADAS sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 30.53 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 20.89% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive ADAS Sensors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request a Free Sample Report Now to know more about the report coverage.

The global automotive ADAS sensors market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. The vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Continental AG, FLIR Systems Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, LeddarTech Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. as some of the major market participants.

The progression toward autonomous vehicles, increased accuracy in perceiving the environment through sensor fusion technique, and regulations pertaining to safety systems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with ADAS technologies, the impact on driving behavior and calibration issues, and low consumer awareness will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Uncover successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed decisions. Read Our Free Sample Report Before Purchasing

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

By product, the radar sensor segment will have the largest share of the market. The incorporation of advanced features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD) are increasing the use of radar sensors in ADAS technologies. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Story continues

By geography, APAC is expected to dominate the growth of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The increasing sales of new vehicles backed with ADAS technologies will be crucial in driving the growth of the automotive ADAS sensors market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive ADAS sensors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive ADAS sensors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive ADAS sensors market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive ADAS sensors market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive ADAS sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive ADAS sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive ADAS sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ADAS sensors market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.89 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, FLIR Systems Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, LeddarTech Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Automotive components and accessories

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Radar sensor

Image sensor

Ultrasonic sensor

Infrared sensor

LiDAR sensor

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Radar sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Radar sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3.1 Advanced emergency braking system (AEBS)

5.3.2 Collision avoidance system (CAS)

5.3.3 Adaptive cruise control (ACC)

5.3.4 Blind spot detection (BSD)

5.3.5 Pedestrian protection systems (PPS)

5.3.6 Lane departure warning system (LDWS)

Exhibit 18: Radar sensor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Ultrasonic sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Ultrasonic sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Ultrasonic sensor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.7 LiDAR sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: LiDAR sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: LiDAR sensor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Progression toward autonomous vehicles

Exhibit 43: Timeline for various automated driving systems and sensor market

8.1.2 Increased accuracy in perceiving environment through sensor fusion technique

8.1.3 Regulations pertaining to safety systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High costs associated with ADAS technologies.

8.2.2 Impact on driving behavior and calibration issues

8.2.3 Low consumer awareness

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing popularity of CMOS image sensor in camera-based ADAS

8.3.2 Growing traction of System-on-chip (SoC) in the automotive radar sensor market

8.3.3 Growing popularity of modular automotive reference system platform

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Continental AG

Exhibit 50: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 51: Continental AG - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.4 FLIR Systems Inc.

Exhibit 54: FLIR Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: FLIR Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 57: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: FLIR Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 59: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 60: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 61: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key news

Exhibit 62: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 LeddarTech Inc.

Exhibit 64: LeddarTech Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: LeddarTech Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: LeddarTech Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 67: LeddarTech Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 68: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 72: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 73: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news

Exhibit 75: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Key news

Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 87: Sony Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 88: Sony Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 89: Sony Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 90: Sony Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 92: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 93: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology

Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 99: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-30-53-billion-growth-expected-in-automotive-adas-sensors-market--apac-to-occupy-35-market-share--technavio-301516776.html

SOURCE Technavio