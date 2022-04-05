U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,790.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,156.50
    -7.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.30
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.67
    +1.39 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3131
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4500
    -0.3220 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,734.25
    +522.75 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.57
    +14.32 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,769.74
    +33.27 (+0.12%)
     

USD 30.53 billion growth expected in Automotive ADAS Sensors Market | APAC to occupy 35% market share | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive ADAS sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 30.53 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 20.89% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive ADAS Sensors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive ADAS Sensors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request a Free Sample Report Now to know more about the report coverage.

The global automotive ADAS sensors market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. The vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Continental AG, FLIR Systems Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, LeddarTech Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. as some of the major market participants.

The progression toward autonomous vehicles, increased accuracy in perceiving the environment through sensor fusion technique, and regulations pertaining to safety systems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with ADAS technologies, the impact on driving behavior and calibration issues, and low consumer awareness will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Uncover successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed decisions. Read Our Free Sample Report Before Purchasing

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

By product, the radar sensor segment will have the largest share of the market. The incorporation of advanced features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD) are increasing the use of radar sensors in ADAS technologies. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC is expected to dominate the growth of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The increasing sales of new vehicles backed with ADAS technologies will be crucial in driving the growth of the automotive ADAS sensors market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive ADAS sensors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive ADAS sensors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive ADAS sensors market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive ADAS sensors market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive ADAS sensors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive ADAS sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive ADAS sensors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ADAS sensors market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 30.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.89

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Continental AG, FLIR Systems Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, LeddarTech Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Automotive components and accessories

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Radar sensor

  • Image sensor

  • Ultrasonic sensor

  • Infrared sensor

  • LiDAR sensor

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Radar sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Radar sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3.1 Advanced emergency braking system (AEBS)

5.3.2 Collision avoidance system (CAS)

5.3.3 Adaptive cruise control (ACC)

5.3.4 Blind spot detection (BSD)

5.3.5 Pedestrian protection systems (PPS)

5.3.6 Lane departure warning system (LDWS)

Exhibit 18: Radar sensor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Ultrasonic sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Ultrasonic sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Ultrasonic sensor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.7 LiDAR sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: LiDAR sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: LiDAR sensor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Progression toward autonomous vehicles

Exhibit 43: Timeline for various automated driving systems and sensor market

8.1.2 Increased accuracy in perceiving environment through sensor fusion technique

8.1.3 Regulations pertaining to safety systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High costs associated with ADAS technologies.

8.2.2 Impact on driving behavior and calibration issues

8.2.3 Low consumer awareness

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing popularity of CMOS image sensor in camera-based ADAS

8.3.2 Growing traction of System-on-chip (SoC) in the automotive radar sensor market

8.3.3 Growing popularity of modular automotive reference system platform

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Continental AG

Exhibit 50: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 51: Continental AG - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.4 FLIR Systems Inc.

Exhibit 54: FLIR Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: FLIR Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 57: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: FLIR Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 59: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 60: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 61: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key news

Exhibit 62: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 LeddarTech Inc.

Exhibit 64: LeddarTech Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: LeddarTech Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: LeddarTech Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 67: LeddarTech Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 68: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 72: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 73: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news

Exhibit 75: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Key news

Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 87: Sony Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 88: Sony Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 89: Sony Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 90: Sony Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 92: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 93: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology

Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 99: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-30-53-billion-growth-expected-in-automotive-adas-sensors-market--apac-to-occupy-35-market-share--technavio-301516776.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $93 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $93 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000U.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will In

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000U.

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

    Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaU.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Ford auto sales decline in March, Nio sees electric vehicle delivery boost

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Ford auto sales decline in March and Nio seeing a boost in EV deliveries.

  • Alphabet's Wing to Begin Biggest U.S. Drone-Delivery Test in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing is set to begin the largest drone-delivery test program so far in the U.S., starting Thursday in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000U.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersWing LLC, which

  • We're Adjusting Our Costco Strategy as Bearish Signals Appear

    COST did rally in the past month but now a change in our technical strategy is needed as bearish divergences have appeared. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has not made a new high to confirm the new price high and that is a bearish divergence -- the new price high is not matched by the movement of the indicator. The 12-day price momentum study shows roughly equal highs from February to March even though prices made new highs - this too is a bearish divergence.

  • Pinterest unveils hybrid work plan for its employees

    Shares rose on Monday after the San Francisco-based company put forth its new "PinFlex" model.

  • Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas alone of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion. Exxon does not hedge, or lock in oil sales, and results generally match changes in energy prices.

  • Oil prices: Expect 'spectacularly' higher airfares, says analyst

    Jet fuel prices in the Northeast are sky-high, threatening a further spike in airfares.

  • Exxon expects profit bump in Q1

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, compared with $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • Activision Blizzard flip-flops on vaccination policies as employees walk out

    It’s been a rocky time for employees at Activision Blizzard as they weather sexual harassment scandals, a landmark acquisition by Microsoft and textbook examples of corporate union-busting. Then, last week, the gaming giant’s chief administrative officer, Brian Bulatao, sent an email to all U.S. employees mandating a June return to the office after over two years of working from home during the pandemic. “Effective immediately, we are lifting our vaccine mandate for all U.S. employees,” Bulatao wrote in the message, which was leaked by Jessica Gonzalez, a former Activision Blizzard engineer and current labor organizer for the ABK Workers Alliance.

  • Job loss — not resignation — drove the pandemic's retirement boom

    The number of older workers who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times.