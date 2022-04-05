USD 30.53 billion growth expected in Automotive ADAS Sensors Market | APAC to occupy 35% market share | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive ADAS sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 30.53 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 20.89% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Request a Free Sample Report Now to know more about the report coverage.
The global automotive ADAS sensors market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. The vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Continental AG, FLIR Systems Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, LeddarTech Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. as some of the major market participants.
The progression toward autonomous vehicles, increased accuracy in perceiving the environment through sensor fusion technique, and regulations pertaining to safety systems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with ADAS technologies, the impact on driving behavior and calibration issues, and low consumer awareness will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Uncover successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed decisions. Read Our Free Sample Report Before Purchasing
Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive ADAS Sensors Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
By product, the radar sensor segment will have the largest share of the market. The incorporation of advanced features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection (BSD) are increasing the use of radar sensors in ADAS technologies. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By geography, APAC is expected to dominate the growth of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The increasing sales of new vehicles backed with ADAS technologies will be crucial in driving the growth of the automotive ADAS sensors market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive ADAS sensors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive ADAS sensors market report covers the following areas:
Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive ADAS sensors market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive ADAS sensors market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive ADAS sensors market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive ADAS sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive ADAS sensors market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ADAS sensors market vendors
Related Reports:
Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive ADAS Aftermarket by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 30.53 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.89
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Continental AG, FLIR Systems Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, LeddarTech Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Automotive components and accessories
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution and logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Radar sensor
Image sensor
Ultrasonic sensor
Infrared sensor
LiDAR sensor
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Radar sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Radar sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.3.1 Advanced emergency braking system (AEBS)
5.3.2 Collision avoidance system (CAS)
5.3.3 Adaptive cruise control (ACC)
5.3.4 Blind spot detection (BSD)
5.3.5 Pedestrian protection systems (PPS)
5.3.6 Lane departure warning system (LDWS)
Exhibit 18: Radar sensor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.5 Ultrasonic sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Ultrasonic sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Ultrasonic sensor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.7 LiDAR sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: LiDAR sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: LiDAR sensor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
Europe
North America
APAC
South America
MEA
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Progression toward autonomous vehicles
Exhibit 43: Timeline for various automated driving systems and sensor market
8.1.2 Increased accuracy in perceiving environment through sensor fusion technique
8.1.3 Regulations pertaining to safety systems
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High costs associated with ADAS technologies.
8.2.2 Impact on driving behavior and calibration issues
8.2.3 Low consumer awareness
Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing popularity of CMOS image sensor in camera-based ADAS
8.3.2 Growing traction of System-on-chip (SoC) in the automotive radar sensor market
8.3.3 Growing popularity of modular automotive reference system platform
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Continental AG
Exhibit 50: Continental AG - Overview
Exhibit 51: Continental AG - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: Continental AG - Segment focus
10.4 FLIR Systems Inc.
Exhibit 54: FLIR Systems Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 55: FLIR Systems Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 57: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: FLIR Systems Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Exhibit 59: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Overview
Exhibit 60: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Business segments
Exhibit 61: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key news
Exhibit 62: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Segment focus
10.6 LeddarTech Inc.
Exhibit 64: LeddarTech Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 65: LeddarTech Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 66: LeddarTech Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 67: LeddarTech Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 ON Semiconductor Corp.
Exhibit 68: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 69: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
Exhibit 72: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 73: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
Exhibit 75: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.10 Siemens AG
Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Overview
Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Business segments
Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Key news
Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Segment focus
10.11 Sony Corp.
Exhibit 87: Sony Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 88: Sony Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 89: Sony Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 90: Sony Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 91: Sony Corp. - Segment focus
10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.
Exhibit 92: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 93: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 94: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 95: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 99: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-30-53-billion-growth-expected-in-automotive-adas-sensors-market--apac-to-occupy-35-market-share--technavio-301516776.html
SOURCE Technavio