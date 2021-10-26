U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.75
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,655.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,580.25
    +84.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,315.40
    +5.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.69
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9460
    +0.2470 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,483.66
    +519.42 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.55
    +1,259.87 (+519.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.91
    +528.50 (+1.85%)
     

USD 321.61 mn growth in Office Stationery Supplies And Services Market in the Middle East | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The office stationery supplies and services market size in the Middle East is expected to increase by USD 321.61 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 1%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The office stationery supplies and services market in the middle east report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Office Stationery Supplies and Services Market in the Middle East by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Office Stationery Supplies and Services Market in the Middle East by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the potential growth variance and factors impacting the market, Read FREE Sample Report!

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Consumables, Durables, and Adhesives) and Geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of Middle East). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This office stationery supplies and services market in the Middle East report identifies the demand for customized office stationery as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years. In addition, the demand for customized office stationery is one of the key trends likely to influence market growth in the forthcoming years. However, price wars due to the intense competition may impede the market growth.

The office stationery supplies and services market in the middle east covers the following areas:

Office Stationery Supplies And Services Market In The Middle East Sizing
Office Stationery Supplies And Services Market In The Middle East Forecast
Office Stationery Supplies And Services Market In The Middle East Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group

  • Farook International Stationery

  • Hoshan Pan Gulf

  • Jarir Marketing Co.

  • Middle East Stationery & Trading Co.

  • OfficeRock.com

  • Quick Office LLC

  • Staples Inc.

  • The ODP Corp.

Related Reports:

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Office Stationery Supplies And Services Market In The Middle East Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 321.61 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.44

Regional analysis

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of Middle East

Performing market contribution

UAE at 32%

Key consumer countries

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of Middle East

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Farook International Stationery, Hoshan Pan Gulf, Jarir Marketing Co., Middle East Stationery & Trading Co., OfficeRock.com, Quick Office LLC, Staples Inc., and The ODP Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-321-61-mn-growth-in-office-stationery-supplies-and-services-market-in-the-middle-east--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301407950.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These are the 2 main reasons you should consider adding semiconductor stocks to your portfolio now

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Bakkt CEO on the interconnection between crypto and the traditional financial system

    In a cryptocurrency panel hosted by Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger, Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael discusses the future of cryptocurrencies and the traidtional banking system.

  • Natural Gas Surges as U.S. Forecasts Stoke Winter Supply Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas prices soared the most in more than a year, erasing much of a recent decline, as end-of-month trading boosted volatility and forecasts for chillier weather revived concerns about tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mone

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Rogers Plunges as Cable Scion Heads to Court to Seal Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. suffered their worst decline since the pandemic market crash of 2020 after a weekend of open hostilities within the Rogers family left it unclear who’s in control of the board.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Natural-gas futures surge 12%, as U.S. oil touches 7-year high before ending flat

    Natural-gas futures rally on Monday, with forecasts for colder weather in parts of the U.S. lifting prices for the heating fuel by nearly 12% for the session. Oil futures, meanwhile, settled on a mixed note, with U.S. prices flat, but global prices up for the session as investors focused on tight supply.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Wells Fargo to lay off 30 employees in Maryland

    The layoffs are part of a plan by Wells Fargo to achieve at least $8 billion in cost savings over the next few years.

  • Oil field services cos. expect to see hike in North America upstream spending

    As global oil and gas demand has increased from early Covid-19 pandemic lows, oil field services and equipment giants Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB), Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) and Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) each turned a profit and saw higher earnings in the third quarter of 2021. Here's what the companies' executives discussed on their Q3 earnings calls.

  • Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt: 'The GE story is a complicated story'

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, former GE CEO Jeff Immelt says that he decided to write a book because he didn't believe the story of GE was being told "fully and completely."

  • Micron Shares Gain as Analysts See Higher Prices From Earthquake

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. shares gained early Monday as the semiconductor maker could wind up benefiting from higher prices for DRAM memory products after an earthquake in Taiwan affected production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deut

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • Target CEO: Supply-chain bottlenecks won't be resolved overnight

    Target chairman and CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on the supply chain challenges hammering companies at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit.

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.