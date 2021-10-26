USD 321.61 mn growth in Office Stationery Supplies And Services Market in the Middle East | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The office stationery supplies and services market size in the Middle East is expected to increase by USD 321.61 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 1%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The office stationery supplies and services market in the middle east report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Office Stationery Supplies and Services Market in the Middle East by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Consumables, Durables, and Adhesives) and Geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of Middle East). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This office stationery supplies and services market in the Middle East report identifies the demand for customized office stationery as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years. In addition, the demand for customized office stationery is one of the key trends likely to influence market growth in the forthcoming years. However, price wars due to the intense competition may impede the market growth.

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group

Farook International Stationery

Hoshan Pan Gulf

Jarir Marketing Co.

Middle East Stationery & Trading Co.

OfficeRock.com

Quick Office LLC

Staples Inc.

The ODP Corp.

Office Stationery Supplies And Services Market In The Middle East Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 321.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.44 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of Middle East Performing market contribution UAE at 32% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Rest of Middle East Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Farook International Stationery, Hoshan Pan Gulf, Jarir Marketing Co., Middle East Stationery & Trading Co., OfficeRock.com, Quick Office LLC, Staples Inc., and The ODP Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

