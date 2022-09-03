USD 33.72 bn Growth in Automotive Premium Tires Market, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium tires for automobiles are designed and developed to deliver superior performance and safety over conventional tires. Reduced rolling resistance, better road grip, and fuel economy are some major factors considered while designing and developing premium tires.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Premium Tires Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The automotive premium tires market size is expected to grow by USD 33.72 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58% during the forecast period.

Automotive Premium Tires Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive premium tires market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Premium Tires Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape and Analysis

The automotive premium tires market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their product lines and strengthening their manufacturing capacities to compete in the market. The competition among established players is intense. This is compelling vendors to expand their product lines and strengthen their manufacturing capacities. Market vendors use energy-efficient rubber compounds and materials to enhance the performance of premium tires. Prominent vendors are differentiating themselves in the market and are engaging in M&A to expand their product portfolio for automotive premium tires.

Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., Michelin North America Inc, NEXEN TIRE Corp., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., MRF Ltd., Shandong Hengfeng Rubber and Plastic Co. Ltd., Triangle Tyres, and Xingyuan Tires Group are among some of the major market participants.

Automotive Premium Tires Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Automotive Premium Tires Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive premium tires market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive premium tires market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive premium tires market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive premium tires market vendors

Automotive Premium Tires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., Michelin North America Inc, NEXEN TIRE Corp., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., MRF Ltd., Shandong Hengfeng Rubber and Plastic Co. Ltd., Triangle Tyres, and Xingyuan Tires Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

