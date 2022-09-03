U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,946.17
    -36.88 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

USD 33.72 bn Growth in Automotive Premium Tires Market, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium tires for automobiles are designed and developed to deliver superior performance and safety over conventional tires. Reduced rolling resistance, better road grip, and fuel economy are some major factors considered while designing and developing premium tires.

Latest market research report titled Automotive Premium Tires Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Automotive Premium Tires Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The automotive premium tires market size is expected to grow by USD 33.72 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive Premium Tires Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive premium tires market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Automotive Premium Tires Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape and Analysis

The automotive premium tires market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their product lines and strengthening their manufacturing capacities to compete in the market. The competition among established players is intense. This is compelling vendors to expand their product lines and strengthen their manufacturing capacities. Market vendors use energy-efficient rubber compounds and materials to enhance the performance of premium tires. Prominent vendors are differentiating themselves in the market and are engaging in M&A to expand their product portfolio for automotive premium tires.

Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., Michelin North America Inc, NEXEN TIRE Corp., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., MRF Ltd., Shandong Hengfeng Rubber and Plastic Co. Ltd., Triangle Tyres, and Xingyuan Tires Group are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Automotive Premium Tires Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Automotive Premium Tires Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive premium tires market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive premium tires market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive premium tires market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive premium tires market vendors

Related Reports

ATV UTV Tire Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Premium Tires Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 33.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.75

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., Michelin North America Inc, NEXEN TIRE Corp., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., MRF Ltd., Shandong Hengfeng Rubber and Plastic Co. Ltd., Triangle Tyres, and Xingyuan Tires Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Replacement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bridgestone Corp.

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 Michelin North America Inc

  • 10.8 Nokian Tyres Plc

  • 10.9 Pirelli Tyre Spa

  • 10.10 Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

  • 10.12 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-33-72-bn-growth-in-automotive-premium-tires-market-north-america-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301616915.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Will Want Austco Healthcare's (ASX:AHC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • A number of insiders bought RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • U.S. begins antitrust review of Amazon’s takeover of vacuum maker iRobot - Politico

    The U.S. anti-trust body’s iRobot review is wide-ranging and would include both head-to-head competition and whether the deal would illegally boost Amazon's market share in both the connected device market and the retail market in general, the report added. Amazon declined to comment, while iRobot and the FTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Amazon in August announced its all-cash deal of $61 per share to acquire iRobot, maker of the robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba.

  • Biden Weighing Actions to Curb US Investment in China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering moves that would restrict US investment in Chinese technology companies amid growing tensions between the US and China, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingLukoil Chairm

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Prelimin

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • Rivian opens first service center on the East Coast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports live from Rivian's first, newly opened service center on the East Coast on how the company plans to expand across the U.S. by 2023.

  • Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

    Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had been due to resume operating at 0100 GMT on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could not safely restart deliveries until it had fixed an oil leak found in a vital turbine.

  • Retirees want to go back to work — but they’re worried about this

    While more than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, 43% of retirees see their age as a barrier to getting a new job. According to an American Staffing Association survey, the fear of ageism poses a barrier to retirees contemplating un-retirement. Overall, 14% of current retirees said they are open to or actively looking for work.

  • Warren Buffett keeps backing up the truck on big oil. Lock in energy yields up to 13.3% for some fat income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends too.

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in P

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to Europe ahead of the onset of winter if the outage was extended. Russia slashed flows through the pipeline to 40% of capacity in June and to 20% in July.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Rose 27% in August on Strong EV Demand

    The auto maker reported a fourfold surge in electric-vehicle sales amid strong interest in its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck.

  • Flight attendants’ union president: ‘We are all united’ against airline stock buybacks

    President of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA Sara Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report and how it affects the airline industry, grappling with labor shortages, travel demand, flight delays and cancellations.

  • Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature energy properties at a time when high oil and gas prices favor new deals.

  • Oil Prices Jump; OPEC+ Meets Monday Amid Production Cut Rumors

    OPEC+ is set to meet on Labor Day to discuss the energy market, as member nations have signaled an appetite to cut production targets, a move that could send oil prices surging in the volatile market. The meeting comes as U.S. crude prices increased marginally Friday, following three consecutive monthly losses. Energy giants ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) gained ground...

  • California Walnut Farmers, Facing Glut, Struggle to Reach Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As summer winds down and the holiday season nears, California’s $1 billion walnut industry is gearing up for its busiest shipping season. The problem is getting nuts out the door. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies Afte

  • Why You Can't Trust Friday's Jobs Report, And What It Means For The S&P 500

    Recent monthly jobs reports are stretching credulity. Evidence suggests recession may be close at hand.

  • China’s Pinduoduo Quietly Launches U.S. E-Commerce Site Temu

    Shanghai-based Pinduoduo has become popular among lower-income consumers in China with its discounted goods. Now, it is expanding overseas as the economy loses steam at home.

  • Bitcoin's Price May Crash After Ethereum's 'Merge,' Researcher Says

    Artist and independent Kyle McDonald said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” the possibility Ethereum’s Merge will reduce energy costs by 99.95% is “highly realistic.”