USD 33.97 Trillion growth opportunity in IT Spending Market size in Southeast Asia -- Technavio's report identifies Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Apple Inc. as key vendors

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and successful growth strategies adopted by various vendors including Accenture Plc, Acer inc., Alphabet inc., Apple inc., ASUSTeK Computer inc., Broadcom inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., infosys Ltd., international Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchasing our full report provides you with a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Read Our Sample Report

According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 33.97 trillion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.

The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional vendors. The dynamically changing consumer requirements are encouraging vendors to develop new solutions to meet the demands of consumers. Existing vendors in the market are continuously investing in R&D to advance their offerings and increase their consumer base. On the other hand, several new players are expected to enter the market during the forecast period with innovative solutions. This is increasing the competition among market vendors.

Factors such as increased adoption of mobility solutions in Southeast Asia, the rise of IoT solutions, and the proliferation of data will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, market trends such as the growth of big data and analytics services will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled talent and retention of the talent pool, lack of security in cloud computing, and system integration and interoperability issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

Request a Sample Report Now

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Segmentation

The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Type

The hardware segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of VoLTE and 4G standards by telecom operators is encouraging consumers to upgrade their phones, causing an increase in the demand for phones equipped with VoLTE and 4G technologies. In addition, the increasing investments in 5G services are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

Malaysia will be the key market for IT spending in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our IT spending market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the IT spending market in Southeast Asia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the IT spending market in Southeast Asia is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT spending market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

Estimation of the IT spending market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT spending market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT spending market vendors in Southeast Asia

Related Reports:

IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2022-2026 33.97 USD Tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.78 Regional analysis Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Southeast Asia Performing market contribution Southeast Asia at 100% Key consumer countries Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Southeast Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-33-97-trillion-growth-opportunity-in-it-spending-market-size-in-southeast-asia--technavios-report-identifies-accenture-plc-acer-inc-alphabet-inc-and-apple-inc-as-key-vendors-301583907.html

SOURCE Technavio