USD 33.97 Trillion growth opportunity in IT Spending Market size in Southeast Asia 2026 - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled IT Spending Market in southeast Asia by Type (Hardware, Services, and Software) and Geography (Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Southeast Asia) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.4%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry. Request Free Sample Report.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  • How big is the Southeast Asia market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The increased adoption of mobility solutions in Southeast Asia, the rise of IoT solutions, and the proliferation of data will offer immense growth opportunities, which is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this IT spending market in southeast Asia forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Buy Sample Report.

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Grab access to the IT spending market in southeast Asia sample report outlook for effective decision making-Here

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT spending market in southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

  • IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia Size

  • IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia Trends

  • IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growth of big data and analytics services as one of the prime reasons driving the IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia growth during the next few years.

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the IT spending market in southeast Asia growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the IT spending market in southeast Asia size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the IT spending market in southeast Asia across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Southeast Asia

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the IT spending market in southeast Asia vendors

Related Reports:

Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The advanced distribution management system market share is expected to increase by USD 2.5 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.13%.

Digital Commerce Market by Business Segment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The digital commerce market is projected to grow by USD 3.43 trillion with a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4%

Market growth 2022-2026

33.97 USD Tn

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.78

Key consumer countries

Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Southeast Asia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Apple Inc.

  • 10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-33-97-trillion-growth-opportunity-in-it-spending-market-size-in-southeast-asia-2026---technavio-301634103.html

SOURCE Technavio

