USD 33 Billion Growth expected in Office Supplies Market by 2024 | Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Office Supplies Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Lyreco Group, Target Corp, and Amazon.com Inc will emerge as Office Supplies suppliers by 2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office Supplies will grow at a CAGR of 2.55% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Office Supplies requirements.

Office Supplies Market Procurement Research Report
Office Supplies Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Office Supplies Market

Major Price Trends in the Office Supplies's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for office supplies with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Office Supplies Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Office Supplies Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on global Office Supplies spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  View 6 full reports

  View 800+ report samples

  Pre-order upcoming reports

  Dedicated account manager

Try Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Office Supplies Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-33-billion-growth-expected-in-office-supplies-market-by-2024--sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301357822.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

