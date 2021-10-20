U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

USD 337.14 Mn growth in Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Increasing Demand In Various End-user Industries | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market size is set to increase by USD 337.14 million during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of about 6% over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, Arkema SA, Celanese Corp., Ensinger GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Gharda Chemicals Ltd., RTP Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, and Victrex Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand in various end-user industries and the ability of PEAK to produce the least toxic and corrosive fumes when burned will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs associated with PEAK challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the superior properties of PEAK as one of the prime reasons driving the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market growth during the next few years.

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyaryletherketone (PAEK) market vendors

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of about 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 337.14 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, Arkema SA, Celanese Corp., Ensinger GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Gharda Chemicals Ltd., RTP Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Solvay SA, and Victrex Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

